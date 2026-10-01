This was released this morning by Sam Husseini for Congress. The campaign will have an event at Busboys & Poets in Hyattsville on Oct. 13.



Husseini Calls on Ivey to Divest Nvidia Stock Amid Data Center and AI Boom



PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — October 1, 2026 — Maryland congressional candidate and journalist Sam Husseini is calling for greater public scrutiny of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry, asking who controls the technology, who profits from it, and who bears its costs and consequences.



Husseini points to a warning Albert Einstein made over a century ago: “All of our exalted technological progress,” he wrote, “is comparable to an axe in the hand of a pathological criminal.”



Said Husseini: “The core problem is that our economic and political systems are corrupt, so that with each new technology, the corruption becomes more powerful.



“My Democratic Party opponent, Glenn Ivey, has reported $100,001–$250,000 in Nvidia stock. Nvidia is a leading supplier of GPUs and other computing technology used in AI data centers, including by Elon Musk’s xAI. Nvidia says xAI’s Colossus supercomputer was built with 100,000 Nvidia GPUs and was being expanded to 200,000.



“I am calling on Rep. Ivey to divest his Nvidia holdings. Members of Congress should be focused on the public interest, not personally invested in companies whose industries they are responsible for overseeing.



“Marylanders have a legitimate interest in asking who benefits from the enormous expansion of AI infrastructure—and who bears its costs.”



Husseini argues that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure raises broader questions about corporate power, energy use, environmental impacts and the allocation of public resources.



He also questions whether “artificial intelligence” is an accurate description of the technology being marketed under that name, noting that researchers and writers have challenged the terminology and the tendency to attribute human-like intelligence to statistical computing systems.



“The terminology can obscure the people and corporations that actually build, own and control these systems,” Husseini said. “We should be asking who has the power over this technology and whose interests that power serves.”



For background:



Comments by local data-center activist Taylor Frazier McCollum: [link]



Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang among those at Trump’s table at recent meetings; also see here, here.

Nvidia’s relationship with Elon Musk’s xAI, including the development of the Colossus AI supercomputer: [link]

Rep. Glenn Ivey’s financial disclosure reporting Nvidia holdings: [link]

Contact:

Linda Schade

press@samhusseini.com

Sam Husseini for Congress

SamHusseini.com

Paid for by Sam Husseini for Congress