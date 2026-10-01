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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
Oct 1

It was interesting to see the big AI guys all standing smiling with Trump, Zuckerberg delighted to share a comment with him. Everyone there is power-mad and will do and say whatever is necessary to increase their power/wealth. I am reading the book, "Obsolete" that is a call for AI to be stopped with excellent evidence for it. That may be an impossibility given that no technology has been stopped in the past.

The stock market is wildly inflated with money betting on AI. Seeing this bubble reminds me that all the money invested is disposable, not needed for necessities by people who are able to lavish money on anything they wish without in the least altering lifestyle. The power of Israel and of the 1% in America, the two closely related (Epstein as exhibit 1), must be broken or we will not recover from the democracy of lobbies we have now.

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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
Oct 1

Nancy Pelosi quashed any initiative by Democratic members of her own party to do exactly what you're advocating: prohibit members of congress from investing in companies in which they have regulatory control.

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