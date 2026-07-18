I am thinking of running for Congress in Maryland's 4th Congressional District. The current incumbent is Glenn “AIPAC” Ivey. People might recall, he got in on a flood of AIPAC money, defeating Donna Edwards in 2022.

Edwards, in addition to many other things, was one of the only members of Congress to go to Gaza. She went on a trip in 2009 (which big tech platforms obscure).

I will have to decide by early August. I would run as a Green — they are on the ballot in Maryland. Andy Ellis, who is running for governor, has been most helpful. I recently spoke at an assembly of Green Party activists in Maryland.

Many thanks to Nater Kane (who is running for County Executive in Howard County) and Kelley Lane for video which is CC.

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