I have no love for the Gulf sheikdoms, but the furor over Qatar trying to gift Trump a luxury plane shows how much it’s not really a money driven system. It’s an Empire driven system.

The “taint” of “Arab money” goes back at least to “Abscam” — which propelled James Abourezk to start the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

The grip of imperial Israel is so overwhelming, people don’t see it. There should be a constant vigil/protest with huge signs on Capitol Hill calling this out.

