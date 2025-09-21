husseini

Charlie Cooper
1d

Thank you Sam, Your continuing focus on the U.N. Uniting for Peace mechanism is the main hope I see. I am working to convince my members of Congress to vote against more weapons -- with pretty good results. But we're so far from succeeding in Congress as a whole. Foreign nations can unite if they're willing to defy the U.S. with whatever financial, diplomatic, or military consequences that brings.

MsWong
1d

Thank you for this. I'm not an organizer. I don't know strategy. But I know that the absence of a clear demand is the difference between a protest that can have an effect, and a rally. Rallies are necessary and good, but unless there are clear, measurable goals, the action is about the ppl at the rally and the psychological effects of their presence on them and their audience. Demanding power to take actions (preferably a limited number of actions) "or else" seems to be the most 'effective' form of protest. But like I said, I'm not an organizer.

