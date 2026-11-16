Part of the reason I ran for Congress is that the payoff could be so huge. The run was an obvious long shot, but I wouldn’t simply be another progressive. I wouldn’t just be a serious anti-imperialist.

I’d try to be the linchpin of a long overdue political realignment.

If I were in Congress, I’d sincerely talk to both left and right about taking on fat cats and ensuring civil liberties across the board. Create an anti-establishment, anti-genocide, populist center. I might not succeed, but building that bridge puts a countdown on the US as empire.

Given what we are predictably seeing with Jeffries, I’d run for Speaker.

Imagine for a moment how things might be different right now if an outsider had scored a massive upset and defeated an establishment AIPAC Democrat as I — and others — were trying to do.

Plus, my appeal to the right for example would come from the issue of Covid origins.

While much of the left accepted the deranged propaganda that Covid couldn’t have come out of a lab, I not only accepted the idea, but built on it to expose the structures of biowarfare and likely lab origins of other outbreaks like the 2014 Ebola outbreak. The Republicans predictably tried to use this to help themselves during the election, but it wasn’t enough.

As I wrote to the Baltimore Sun during the campaign:

In a talk last month, I spoke about a “Crazy Hyper Scenario” — in which I became Speaker of the House.

But maybe such scenarios are not that crazy. Maybe that’s a path to sanity, a long overdue realignment.

We now see Fetterman threatening to leave the Democratic Party if Chris Van Hollen becomes Senate Majority Leader. Why is no official threatening to leave over Schumer and Jeffries being leaders? Where’s the leverage?

So few are acting in imaginative ways to actually change the system.

I obviously prefer Van Hollen to Schumer, but it’s possible that his candidacy will be a limited victory and be largely used to keep people from leaving the Democratic Party.

Full interview of the above clip.

I didn’t come up with such an outside the box Speaker — Justin Amash pushed for it in 2023 — he also noted that you don’t have to be a member of Congress to be Speaker, so maybe we should be thinking even more creatively.

Stay tuned.