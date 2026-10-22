I’m running for Congress — but I don’t want to be another voice in Congress.

Rather, I’d used the powers of a member of Congress to shift policy like few do.

Right now, many are reporting that the U.S. government is planning an attack on Iran, either imminently or after the midterms.

Are any members of Congress taking concrete steps — with teeth — to stop this?

Just did a bit of a deep dive interview with Jennifer Kings — got into some personal history as well as how journalism meshes with politics.

I’d bring the same out of the box fight to Congress that I’ve brought to briefing rooms —

See —