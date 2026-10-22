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Michael Gillespie
Oct 22Edited

This has to be the most interesting interview I’ve viewed in a month of Sundays. Sam brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and journalistic expertise to the table. He will be a most effective and highly quotable congressional representative.

And by the way, thanks for introducing us to Jennifer Kings, Sam!

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