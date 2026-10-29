husseini

husseini

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Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
6hEdited

Sam Husseini has been getting it right for decades as a high-profile journalist whose beat has been foreign policy and corruption in government. He will continue to get it right as a high-profile Congressional representative. In troubled and dangerous times like these, honesty and truth in public affairs is always high-profile. Sam is experienced, accomplished, honest, fearless, and outspoken. His is exatly the kind of representation in government that our nation desperately needs today.

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David J Romano's avatar
David J Romano
4h

Thank you, Sam, for telling it like it is.

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