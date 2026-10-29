If you’re in or near Maryland’s 4th congressional district, the campaign can sure use your help. Here’s a little video about some of the get out the vote efforts, which are ongoing. People can sign up for a shift on Election Day. As you may have heard, we’ve got “More Peace, Cheaper Gas” signs all over the district, including at gas stations -- and put out a song about it. People can also pick up signs, flyers and T-shirts at the Liberty gas station at 3730 Rhode Island Ave. Please feel free to be in touch with volunteer@samhusseini.com or myself.

Months ago, I called my opponent for Congress Glenn “AIPAC” Ivey.

Since then, Ivey has tried to run from his record. In no small part because the AIPAC name is toxic they are reportedly no longer funding any candidates directly..

Ivey pretends to brag about some recent votes in which he voted against funding Israel and claims he’s standing up for international law in mailers to people in the district —

This was forwarded to me by someone else in the district.

It’s laughable.

He funded Israel with tens of billions of dollars as it committed genocide. The Israeli portion of the 2024 supplemental alone was $26.4 billion.

He got into office with $6 million in pro-Israel cash in 2022, defeating Donna Edwards — one of the few members of Congress to actually go to Gaza.

And then on June 19, 2024, he actually met with Netanyahu in Israel along with Steny Hoyer and other pro-Israel fanatics. This was nearly six months after South Africa initiated the Genocide Convention case at the ICJ which myself and others pushed for. It was many months after Hind Rajab was slaughtered by the Israeli military to the horror of many.

That very day — June 19, 2024 — Navi Pillay, who was just named as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, testified before the U.N. Human Rights Council:

“Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including extermination, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, murder or willful killing, using starvation as a method of war, forcible transfer, gender persecution targeting Palestinian men and boys, sexual and gender-based violence amounting to torture, and cruel or inhuman treatment.”

Here are a couple of the many Israeli war crimes from just the day Ivey met with Netanyahu:

Ivey dismissed Palestinian who pleaded with him, telling “Gaza mom” Laila El-Haddad “you could show me all the pictures of dead Palestinian babies that you want, but it won’t change my opinion.”

Some — like CAIR Maryland and CAIR Action, who claim to be critics of Israel and stand for peace and justice — however are effectively covering up for Ivey’s record now:

Tons of people have minor drug charges haunt them for decades.

But some groups attempt to absolve politicians like Ivey of backing an outright genocide as quickly as possible.

Such groups thus expose themselves as appendages of the genocidal establishment.

Ivey’s record on Iran is horrible. He even opposed Obama’s Iran deal.

Back when it looked like Trump might not attack Iran, in June 2025, Schumer taunted Trump: “If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it. No side deals.” Around the same time Ivey similarly issued a belligerent statement: “Iran continues to be the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and a direct threat to the security of the United States, Israel, and our allies. Its regime’s destabilizing actions and pursuit of nuclear weapons represent a clear and urgent danger to the international community…”

Trump bombed Iran a week later. Now Ivey’s doing performative votes and pretending to be against the war he helped spawn. Ivey of course criticized Trump — while lauding Israel’s bombings of Iran as “enormously successful”.

Democrats like Ivey and Schumer goaded Trump into attacking Iran and now try to wash their hands of it. They complain of the horse being let out of the barn when they ensured that.

And it’s not just foreign policy.

David Rovics has a new song: “Performative Voting” about the Democrats that I think I helped inspire.

They'd like to have power

Presumably

But when they are in

The minority

They like to stand up for peace

And the working class

When they know the bill

Won't pass…

Ivey can vote against money for imperial Israel now because he and his AIPAC handler know it will pass.

We’ve seen the same thing with healthcare. For example, the Democratic legislature in California passed a single payer bill when there was a Republican governor, but then, when there was a Democratic governor, those bills got stalled.

So, claims by some Democrats — including Ivey — that they are for Medicare for All should be viewed skeptically to say the least. They will pose as for such things — which some of us have struggled for for decades — but they will make sure they never actually happen with their maneuvers.

Establishment Democrats don’t actually want to accomplish anything positive, they want to pose as better than the Republicans while continuing to bamboozle the public.

I exposed a similar example when questioning Pelosi about her vote “against” the Iraq war — but she has spouted the same WMD propaganda which enabled the invasion she claimed to be against.

Yet another variation of this is what establishment Democrats do on ICE — criticize it when there’s a Republican in the White House and fund it when there’s a Democrat in the White House. Even now, Ivey’s statements on ICE are about “holding ICE accountable” — i.e., endless legal processes. They are not about stopping and ending ICE, which is long overdue.