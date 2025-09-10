I put this accuracy.org news release out this morning.

AntiWar.com reports: “The Israeli military on Tuesday ordered the full evacuation of Gaza City, where famine is taking place, as it continues to escalate its offensive with the goal of cleansing the city of its Palestinian population and razing every building to the ground.” Drop Site News reports: “Israel Bombs Hamas Office in Doha, Issues Displacement Order for 1 Million in Gaza City.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla “confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet — the ‘Alma’ — was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters. The boat, sailing under the British flag, sustained fire damage on its top deck.” Also see: “UN experts stand in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, demand full protection of all passengers.” See footage via Prem Thakker of Zeteo.

Al Jazeera reports: “Israeli strikes kill five in Lebanon in latest ceasefire breach” and “Syria condemns attacks by Israeli warplanes on cities of Homs and Latakia.”

See Craig Mokhiber’s comments on Annalena Baerbock, the new president of the UN General Assembly as it opens.

Alfred de Zayas is a law professor at the Geneva School of Diplomacy and served as a UN Independent Expert on International Order 2012-18. He is the author of twelve books including Building a Just World Order.

He recently wrote the piece “Action by the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly to Stop the Genocide of Palestinians“: “On 9 September 2025, the 80th session of the UN General Assembly opens amidst growing threats to international peace and security, particularly in the Middle East, where a genocide against the Palestinian people is being committed by Israel, with the complicity of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and other countries that continue to give military, economic, political, diplomatic and propagandistic support to the genocidal State. This must stop. The GA must call for an immediate arms embargo and adopt pertinent resolutions on the ‘Uniting for Peace’ precedents.”