I was just on RT about imperial Israel’s latest strike on Lebanon — how could the rest of the governments of the world not expect that Israel would continue to further aggression given its appeasement, including the latest UNSC resolution that Russia and China abstained on, allowing US and Israeli imperial designs to proceed. It’s also literally fueled by Russian oil, Turkish coal, etc.

(Thanks to

. I’m not actually in New York.)

I wish I noted the pager attacks and this: