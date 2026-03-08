A mantra of alleged Israel critics now is that it and the US government will run out of ways to block Iran from devastating Israel.

Could this actually be intentional on the part of Israel?

There’s substantial evidence that during the 1973 war, Israel threatened to use nukes if the US government didn’t supply it with a flood of weapons.

As previously reported (in “‘Tehran Will Burn’: Is Israel Threatening Iran with Nuclear Attack or Coercing the US?” and “Hiroshima to Gaza: VIDEO: Is Israel Using Nuclear Blackmail, Including against the US?”), the independent analyst and activist John Steinbach noted in his in-depth paper on Israel’s nukes that it has a policy of “nonconventional compellence” to effectively threaten the US. He notes:

During the 1973 war, Israel used nuclear blackmail to force Kissinger and Nixon to airlift massive amounts of military hardware to Israel. The Israeli Ambassador, [Simcha] Dinitz, is quoted as saying at the time, “If a massive airlift to Israel does not start immediately, then I will know that the U.S. is reneging on its promises and we will have to draw very serious conclusions...”

Now, if the US government is incapable of supplying it, doesn’t that open the door for Israel using nukes?

Additionally, as previously reported, while members of Congress are at best evasive about the empirical reality of imperial Israel’s arsenal:

MTG is the only congressperson regularly raising the critical issue of Israel’s nukes, but she’s not invoking the relevant laws and is actually talking about Israel’s nukes in a way that makes them more usable.

Again: The manner of MTG’s acknowledgement of imperial Israel’s nukes has MADE THEM MORE USABLE because of her Israel-should-go-it-alone lingo.

But it should also be noted that given the deranged dynamics between Trump and imperial Israel and his recent statements, it’s not inconceivable that Trump would have the US government do the nuclear attack.

That is, if Israel were to do it, it’s possible that world opinion would be such that there would finally be an unstoppable movement to end the imperial Israeli project. But if the US government did it, what exactly would the rest of the world do? Trump’s name would be forever damned, but what does a genocidal conman like him care?

Nuclear expert Steven Starr makes some — though certainly not all — of these points in this discussion:

Now, of course, the Iranians must see this.

Does that make some sort of capitulation or choreographed winding down of the conflict — as happened last year — likely?

But the Empire has a history of using someone, and even having them as a collaborator to an extent — from Arafat to Saddam — and then smoking them when they are no longer useful.

And of course Trump rhetorically threatened “fire and fury” regarding North Korea in his first term — but that was with a country that could retaliate.

Or does it make possible — and indeed necessitate — that mass movements and other governments compelled by their publics will finally confront this clear and present danger?