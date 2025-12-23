husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Miller's avatar
M Miller
3d

Thank you Sam not only for your astute commentary but your inclusion of Frank Zappa's observation regarding the role of politics within the military-industrial complex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sam Husseini and others
Claire Phillips's avatar
Claire Phillips
2dEdited

Frank Zappa was so very clear-eyed. Astonishing, here we are so many decades later....

I also really appreciate the harrowing details of the evangelical take over of the US cultural centers. And the pictures... I don't think I am going anywhere for a good long while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture