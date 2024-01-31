On Wednesday, the UN Security Council met regarding the International Court of Justice Order of Provisional Measures of Protection to Israel on behalf of the Palestinians, see video and thread I wrote. Bottom line: no vote was taken. Presumably, the US is stopping a forceful resolution and most everyone else is demanding one that at least calls for a humanitarian ceasefire. See China clip.

Francis Boyle stresses the UN General Assembly acting under the Uniting for Peace Resolution (1950) can:

Suspend Israel from participation in its activities as the General Assembly did to the former criminal apartheid regime in South Africa and to the genocidal Yugoslavia; Set up an International Criminal Tribunal for Israel in order to prosecute its highest level civilian and military officials for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide; Recommend economic sanctions against Israel to UN Member States; Recommend UN Member States sever diplomatic relations with Israel; Admit Palestine as a full fledged UN Member State.

Reminder: People can using existing tools to be urging UN member states to take such actions.

Meanwhile, on the ground, an initial examination of the timeline indicates that Hamas’s Qassam Brigades military factions stopped firing at Tel Aviv just after South Africa filed its application to the ICJ on Dec. 29.