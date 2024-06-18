Interview about Robert Garry and Covid Origins with Kim Iversen
Did Garry cover up possible Covid lab origins because he is implicated in the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa?
Garry co-authored the propaganda article “Proximal Origins” — which dismissed possible lab origins of Covid. He also heads the Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium, which has labs in West Africa implicated in the 2014 Ebola outbreak. He testifies before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Thanks for continuing with this daring coverage, Sam. It's petrifying to me that the American public has been so duped by this along partisan lines that Rand Paul's scary prediction is not just possible but likely. Can you really imagine a virus with a 50% death rate put on steroids and adjusted by fellow humans for rapid spread? The people who are embedded in social networks who believe this "research" is okay or worse necessary are not able to see clearly how arrogant this course really is. Without moral outrage and new leadership with a completely different philosophy, it feels like we are doomed.
I'm not sure covid-19 was really a thing and not just that year's seasonal flu that they put on steroids, but, all of this checks out with their scammy, plandemic. Thanks, Sam!