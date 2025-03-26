Interview with Jim Clancy -- and CNN's Cleansing of Israel Critics
Jim is one of a long line of reporters who were purged from big media because of Israel
I’ve generally been avoiding interviews, concussion causes fatigue and I should avoid screens, but did this with Jim Clancy —
One thing I noted in the interview is that Jim is part of a long list of people in big media who were purged or targeted because of imperial Israel. The current state of affairs was a very long time coming.
Here’s just a few of them — just on CNN, I’m surely forgetting some.
A terrific interview, Sam! So happy to see you in fine form speaking truth to power and educating anyone who is interested and willing to listen. Keep up the good work, brother.