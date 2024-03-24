It was a real pleasure to talk to Dennis Bernstein of Flashpoints on Friday. First we talked about Blinken’s trip to Egypt, Israel, et al., and the latest US manipulations at the UN; but then took a bunch of callers on VotePact.org, which I loved doing. People have it in their power to upend the entire political system. Would-be Biden voters need to pair up with would-be Trump voters and end the tyranny of the duopoly. Here’s the interview on Flashpoints.

Earlier in the week, was on with Rick Sanchez and Michael Maloof. I broke down how the US-Israeli establishment seems to be working toward making Netanyahu almost a “fall guy” for Israel's genocide, obscuring the larger structure around him; “I think Schumer's statements are part of the manipulation...” I also warned that if Israel's colonial project isn't stopped, other countries could be “on the chopping block.” Many thanks to

for this edit. Full

.