It was a real pleasure to talk to Dennis Bernstein of Flashpoints on Friday. First we talked about Blinken’s trip to Egypt, Israel, et al., and the latest US manipulations at the UN; but then took a bunch of callers on VotePact.org, which I loved doing. People have it in their power to upend the entire political system. Would-be Biden voters need to pair up with would-be Trump voters and end the tyranny of the duopoly. Here’s the interview on Flashpoints.
Earlier in the week, was on with Rick Sanchez and Michael Maloof. I broke down how the US-Israeli establishment seems to be working toward making Netanyahu almost a “fall guy” for Israel's genocide, obscuring the larger structure around him; “I think Schumer's statements are part of the manipulation...” I also warned that if Israel's colonial project isn't stopped, other countries could be “on the chopping block.” Many thanks tofor this edit. Full show here.
Interviews on Blinken, VotePact, Schumer and more
Thanks so much once again Sam. The US needs a villain which is why they're fixated on Netanyahu. They tried to woo Benny Gantz a few weeks back with a "hey, we'd like you to be prime minister" trip to Washington DC; but Gantz set them straight by telling them his Gaza policies wouldn't be any different than Netanyahu's. "Putin's war; Assad is Hitler" etc., etc. Now Netanyahu is in Biden's crosshairs because he's a perceived threat to his re-election bid.
Schumer or Schemer?