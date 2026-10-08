Did couple of events today at the University of Maryland.

Re the congressional campaign, folks can volunteer here, can donate here. Folks in district can distribute flyers.

Recently did this interview on the campaign with Sara Salimi of TMJ News, especially got into the machinations of the Democratic Party:

Just did this interview with Scott Free of Greenlivestream — we got into what happened today (Oct. 7) at the University of Maryland. It was a bit unusual because we talked shop about running in the Green Party and we also talked some about my art:

Had this fun interview with the ever insightful Garland Nixon about the most serious subjects while he was filling in for Jimmy Dore: