Is the Substance of Trump’s Speech in the Timing?
In the demented world view of Trump, Adelson and Kushner, was this a Passover address? The latest in time-based analysis.
I put out the news release “Trump: Threats, Lies and Videotape” this morning.
Many like Trita Parsi were surprised by Trump’s speech, writing: “That’s it???? This is less than a nothing-burger.”
As with other instances, the issue isn’t the “substance” — it’s the timing and propaganda effect to the general public — it was Passover.
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I opened with this insight when I spoke early today with Fahraaz Patel of Hilaal TV in South Africa. The pieces below are some of the other instances of time-based analysis regarding holidays; see other examples of #InterestingTiming.
Related pieces:
And Criminal US & ZioBeast attacks at Ramadan & Nowruz? Currently, the Untermenschen controlled media are whining about Passover. Think the Angel of Death missed a few