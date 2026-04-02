I put out the news release “Trump: Threats, Lies and Videotape” this morning.

Many like Trita Parsi were surprised by Trump’s speech, writing: “That’s it???? This is less than a nothing-burger.”

As with other instances, the issue isn’t the “substance” — it’s the timing and propaganda effect to the general public — it was Passover.

I opened with this insight when I spoke early today with Fahraaz Patel of Hilaal TV in South Africa. The pieces below are some of the other instances of time-based analysis regarding holidays; see other examples of #InterestingTiming.

Related pieces: