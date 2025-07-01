The latest and greatest song by

is on a subject near and dear to my heart — “

” —

I’ve written several pieces on the subject including the piece below which noted that:

Grant Smith, director of the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy, wrote a letter to Jayapal and other members of Congress in 2020 outlining a legal strategy to deal a blow to the power of Israel by going after this issue. None responded, letter below. So, if you’re ever with a member of Congress — especially one that presumes to be critical of the establishment or of Israel — ask them: “Will you acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons? And will you pursue this strategy outlined by Smith?”:

“Israel and its Nuclear Arsenal” ends with “Mordechai Vanunu let the world know” — a reference to the man who definitively exposed imperial Israel’s nuclear weapons arsenal and spent 18 years in solitary confinement for the crime of telling the truth. He’s now named John Crossman. Several years ago David also wrote a beautiful song about him, “Vanunu” —