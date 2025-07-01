husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
4h

And then there is also the subject of 9/11 and who profited the most in the aftermath .Remember the 7 nations scheduled to be taken out -Wesley Clarke

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Husseini
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture