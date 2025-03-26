Graphic: The body of journalist Hossam Shabat after he was assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces

I put out the following two news releases today and yesterday via accuracy.org.

The fact that the Signal “leak” involved major propagandist Goldberg and the timing of it — to focus attention on that rather than the carnage being inflected, makes me wonder if it were actually accidental as many are presuming. Additionally, it was a case of interesting timing that this came out just before Tulsi Gabbard’s hearing, so that it became the center of discussion from the reports I’ve seen.

Yemen: Is the Scandal the Leak or the Slaughter? -- Interviews Available

UN whistleblower Craig Mokhiber writes: "The U.S. is illegally bombing a poor country and slaughtering civilians in order to defend a genocide committed by an oppressive foreign regime and Democrats are more upset about the fact that the perpetrators leaked their Signal group chat about it." Shireen Al-Adeimi writes: "With all the noise about the Signal leak, is anyone in Congress or the media concerned that actually bombing Yemeni people and Yemen's infrastructure is unconstitutional? Anyone?"

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was the outlet for the leaks. He was a major conduit for false claims about alleged Iraq WMDs used to justify the 2003 invasion. He was also a guard in an Israeli prison long criticized for abuse and torture.

AntiWar.com reports: "U.S. airstrikes on Yemen killed at least 25 civilians and wounded 28 others in just the first week of the Trump administration’s renewed bombing campaign against the Houthis, according to the Yemen Data Project (YDP).

"The YDP released a report on Tuesday analyzing 38 strikes on Yemen the U.S. launched from March 15 to March 21 and found that 55 percent of the bombings hit non-military targets. The report said the U.S. attacks marked the heaviest and deadliest week of bombing in Yemen since the final months of the U.S.-backed Saudi-UAE air war on the country in early 2022."

Available for a limited number of interviews:

JEHAN HAKIM, yemenialliancecommittee@gmail.com, @jehan_hakim

Hakim is chair of the Yemeni Alliance Committee. She has been featured on past accuracy.org news releases including: "Trump Bombing Yemen for Israel."

Israel Escalates Genocide, Kills Journalists - Mar 25, 2025

Drop Site News just published "Hossam Shabat’s Last Article": "Filed hours before his killing in an Israeli airstrike, journalist Hossam Shabat describes the resumption of Israel's scorched earth campaign in his hometown of Beit Hanoun."

Sharif Abdel Kouddous of Drop Site News notes in a prefix to the piece: "Hossam was one of a handful of reporters who remained in northern Gaza through Israel’s genocidal war. ... In October, the Israeli military placed Hossam and five other Palestinian journalists on a hit list. ... When Israel resumed its scorched earth bombing last week, I messaged again to check in on him. He responded with one word: 'Death.'" Kouddous's colleague Jeremy Scahill notes Israel openly admits it assassinated him.

Kouddous now notes: "Israel has now issued forced displacement orders for Jabaliya. The attack is unhinged and relentless." Israel has been widely condemned as pursuing a goal of driving out the Palestinians to take more of their land, including by UN specialists.

Palestine Chronicle reports that less than an hour before his own killing, Shabat "had posted on Facebook about the death" of Mohammed Mansour of Palestine Today, "who was killed in a similar Israeli strike that targeted his apartment in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza." This reportedly brought the total number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023 to 208.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, an American trauma surgeon volunteering in Gaza, told Antiwar.com that he came close to being hit by an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Sunday night and killed a 16-year-old boy he was treating.

Drop Site News also reports: "Only six days of flour left to distribute in Gaza: UN Israel has blocked all humanitarian and commercial aid to Gaza for about 20 days -- longer than the initial siege from October 7–21, 2023."

Middle East Eye reports: "Save the Children says over 270 children have been killed in a week since Israel resumed its war on Gaza, marking some of 'the deadliest days for children since the war began.'

“'Bombs falling, hospitals destroyed, children killed [and] the world is silent,' Rachael Cummings, Save the Children’s humanitarian director in Gaza, said. 'No aid, no safety, no future.'"

Hamdan Ballal -- the Academy Award-winning Palestinian filmmaker who co-directed the documentary No Other Land about the ongoing Israeli ethnic cleansing of Masafer Yatta in the illegally occupied West Bank -- was brutally attacked Monday by far-right settlers and then taken away by Israel Defense Forces troops, according to one of the film's Israeli co-directors.

Available for a limited number of interviews:

JAFAR JAFARI, jijafari@yahoo.com, @MayadeenEnglish

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Jafari is with Al-Mayadeen, a Beirut-based pan-Arab news channel.