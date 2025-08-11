The day he was killed, Anas Al-Sharif posted : “ #The_coverage_continues and will not stop, God willing, no matter the circumstances, no matter how great the risks and threats… The image will reach.”

I just put out the news release below via accuracy.org.

It’s amazing how there are such brave reporters working for Al Jazeera and how ridiculous some of what they broadcast is, part of Qatar’s triangulation surely. Years ago I wrote a piece about the lack of tough questioning at news conferences:

Nor is the failure limited to U.S.-based independent media. Al-Jazeera (both Arabic and English) has scores of staffers in Washington, but not one gets into the White House to ask a tough question. Al-Jazeera reporters in Afghanistan and Iraq have braved U.S. missiles, but Al-Jazeera reporters in Washington have not braved White House news conferences.

Since then I have seen Al Jazeera reporters in DC ask a few substantial questions, but often feeble. On at least one occasion, they actually got in my way, last July —

News release from today:

Israel Targets Journalists in Gaza Ahead of Planned Invasion

NBC reports satellite imagery shows an Israeli buildup indicating an imminent ground invasion.

AntiWar.com reports: "An Israeli airstrike on Sunday night targeted a tent outside the gates of the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and killed five Al Jazeera journalists, including 28-year-old Anas al-Sharif, a well-known reporter who had a large following on X."

Jehad Abusalim, executive director of the Institute for Palestine Studies, writes: "Israel is preparing to commit horrific crimes there, having already murdered the key witnesses in advance."

ABUBAKER ABED, abubakrabed2002@gmail.com, @abubakerabedw, substack.com/@abubakerabedw

Available for a limited number of interviews, Abed reported from Gaza for Drop Site News and other outlets He recently arrived in Ireland for medical treatment and to complete his studies. His most recent piece is "The Unbearable Pain of Leaving Gaza."



Just minutes before he was killed, al-Sharif said in a post on X that Israel was escalating its bombing of Gaza City. “Relentless bombardment,” he wrote. “For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified on Gaza City.” After the killing, a message was posted on his account: “This is my will and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice." Abed has been highly critical of reporting on the killing.



The Israeli military acknowledged that it deliberately targeted al-Sharif, claiming without evidence that he was a “Hamas terrorist” who “posed as an Al Jazeera journalist.” While Israel's charges were repeated by some media, they were mocked by Ryan Grim of Drop Site News and others.



Abed posted video late Sunday: "This is Anas Al-Sharif paying condolences to Mohammed Nofal, his cameraman, after Mohammed’s mother died because of the blockade of medicines in Gaza two months ago. Both have been assassinated today."



Last month, Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression issued a statement: “I am deeply alarmed by repeated threats and accusations of the Israeli army against Anas Al-Sharif." Similarly, Al-Sharif's daughter, Sham, pleaded with the world to stop the war, saying, "I'm afraid for my father because of the bombing."



Netanyahu recently claimed the destruction of Gaza is because of "booby traps" set by Hamas. AirWars.com found that just in October 2023, “By almost every metric, the harm to civilians from the first month of the Israeli campaign in Gaza is incomparable with any 21st century air campaign. It is by far the most intense, destructive, and fatal conflict for civilians that Airwars has ever documented.” Professor Paul Rogers from the University of Bradford estimated in April that Israel's bombing of Gaza is equivalent to six Hiroshima atomic bombs. The Gaza Herald reports: "Hamas Challenges Netanyahu to Allow Free Access to International Press.



Germany now says it is stopping some weapons to Israel, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly telling Germany media the government could not supply weapons to a conflict where hundreds to thousands of civilians could be killed. Many members of the UN Security Council condemned Israel's planned escalation over the weekend as the U.S. supported it. France on Monday called for an international coalition under a UN mandate to move into Gaza.