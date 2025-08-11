husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
1d

It is astounding how long it is taking for Americans to get motivated to act. There are still far too many people who are not taking a stand, who watch the news and go about their day. We have our precious freedom of speech and few are taking advantage of this right in the very first amendment to the Constitution. So many courageous journalists have lost their lives to bring us the truth only to have the majority of the recipients do nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
X K's avatar
X K
1dEdited

What's the wager, when Netanyahu dies - for the sake of the world, not far off - will his rotting remains be used as fertilizer, like other manure, or will they be declared hazardous waste?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture