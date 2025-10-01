Thomas Keith wrote recently: “occupation media acknowledged the suicide of an Israeli soldier at the ‘Wolfson’ train station in Holon, throwing himself to death before commuters. Israeli mental health activist Noam Nov has repeatedly warned that the Zionist entity is hiding a crisis within its own ranks: between 400 and 500 Israelis die by suicide each year, with 10 times that number attempting it. According to official health reports from 2020, suicides now surpass deaths caused by traffic accidents and domestic violence combined.

“Among teenagers, suicide has become the second leading cause of death, outpacing fatalities from war or military operations in many years, a statistic the occupation works hard to bury. Nov admitted that while media coverage frames suicides as a weekly tragedy, the reality is far darker: the true scale is systematic, constant, and silenced. The soldier in Holon is not an isolated case, he is another signal of a collapsing psyche in a society at war with itself.” See report on Instagram.

See from Nov: “500 people commit suicide in Israel annually, yet we stay silent - I was almost a statistic.”

Justice For All: “‘We are mentally ill, and our friends are committing suicide’ 🇮🇱 Israeli soldiers piled their psychiatric medications 💊 (including fentanyl) on a parliamentary committee table while discussing the surging suicide among IDF troops”:

The Arab uprisings were apparently sparked in 2011 by Mohamed Bouazizi immolating himself in front of a government building. There have been self-immolations over the last two years in the US, Jordan and elsewhere against Israel’s genocide. Other than Aaron Bushnell, they have been largely ignored. There have been none in Israel that I know of in that time.

See: