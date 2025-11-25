Israel’s Assault on Lebanon: Impunity; Slow Slaughter or Fast?
Interview with Hanady Salman from Beirut on Israel's 10,000 violations of the "ceasefire" in Lebanon over the last year.
Hanady Salman is a journalist based in Beirut. She contributed to the book Inside Lebanon. The film “Letters from Beirut: the War of 33” is based on her writings. See her writings in Jadaliyya. I interviewed her Monday afternoon for Flashpoints (audio) and here:
“… This is an aggressive state, it feeds itself on our blood.” Hanady Salman