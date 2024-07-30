Following some empty rhetoric from the president of Türkiye about taking on Israel, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said recently: “Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended.”

This would seem to be consistent with the view that the Iraq invasion was done on Israel’s behalf.

One of the documents that show the scope of Israeli planning is "A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm," a 1996 report for Netanyahu prepared by Richard Perle (aka the Prince of Darkness), James Colbert, Charles Fairbanks, Jr., Douglas Feith, Robert Loewenberg, David Wurmser, and Meyrav Wurmser.

Much of the report never materialized and may have been rhetorical in any case, like calling for Israel to no longer get US economic aid so as to be “self-reliant”. But just as the US offers socialism for the rich and cutthroat capitalism for the rest of us, so too Israel would not be subjected to the sort of “liberalizing” of its economy that poor countries must endure and it continued as the global welfare queen from the US taxpayer.

But the report showed the scope of thinking of colonial warmongers in the US and Israel. They wanted to oust Saddam Hussein of course. They even had visions of re-installing the Hashemite throne in Iraq to do Israeli and US establishment bidding. The monarchy was overthrown in 1958, causing the practical end to CENTO (NATO’s southeastern flank), aka The Baghdad Pact; though it moved his headquarters to Ankara before finally officially folding in 1979 following the Iranian revolution. At that point, Jimmy Carter created the Rapid Deployment Force which would morph into CENTCOM in 1983. CENTCOM of course would conduct various US aggressions, such as the invasion of Iraq. See piece below.

The text sought to “threaten Syria's territorial integrity” in a number of ways. “Most important, it is understandable that Israel has an interest supporting diplomatically, militarily and operationally Turkey’s and Jordan’s actions against Syria, such as securing tribal alliances with Arab tribes that cross into Syrian territory and are hostile to the Syrian ruling elite.”

The aim was to destroy or weaken any Arab government which might stand up for the Palestinians, which is why we are seeing the non-action and acquiescence to US establishment designs we are seeing from Arab capitals.

The document sought to close the Palestinian Orient House (which was done in 2001) and stressed “Israel has a chance to forge a new relationship between itself and the Palestinians. First and foremost, Israel’s efforts to secure its streets may require hot pursuit into Palestinian-controlled areas, a justifiable practice with which Americans can sympathize.” (See reporting by Scott Horton, Jim Lobe and in the past by Pat Buchanan, who was problematic in a number of ways, but was far more “America First” than many claiming that mantle now.)

The report also sought to use US aid to compel a more obedient Palestinian Authority: “We believe that the Palestinian Authority must be held to the same minimal standards of accountability as other recipients of U.S. foreign aid.”

The current genocide came not only as a cumulation of Israel’s repression of the Palestinians, but also from schemes decades in the making, including the “realm” being molded such that Israel would have as few challengers as possible to such a genocide.

