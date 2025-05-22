husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CollDoll's avatar
CollDoll
2d

In reviewing your four motives for why Trump is giving refuge to white South African farmers, (ICJ retaliation, cheapen genocide discourse, appeal to white American workers, anti-BRICS), there may be truth in one or all of these motives -- and I appreciate your analysis there.

But, also, although I'm certainly no fan of Trump, I do detect an honest empathy from Trump for the brutality the white farmers face. The conundrum is why the f**ck Trump is devoid of empathy for Palestinians when their plight exceeds that of the white farmers by orders of magnitude. Of course we know the answer why.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CollDoll's avatar
CollDoll
2d

Sam, do a modicum of research and you will find there is massive killing of white farmers in South Africa. All those pages of news articles Trump held up of white farmers murdered and often tortured are not fantasy. Recognizing white farmers targeted deaths does not contradict or undermine the horrific genocide Jews are committing against Palestinians. Both are true at the same time.

I say Jews rather than Israelis because diaspora Jews including American Jews have rushed to join the IDF and engage in the slaughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Sam Husseini and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture