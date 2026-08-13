husseini

husseini

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Cindy Sheehan's avatar
Cindy Sheehan
13h

go get 'im, Sam!

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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
13h

My only complaint... we don't live in your district! Thank you for your commitment to the constitution and your belief in justice for all.

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