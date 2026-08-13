Hello. My name is Sam Husseini. Last year, I confronted Antony Blinken. Last month, I confronted Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer. Now, I’m launching a run for Congress.

The genocide-enabling Republican and Democratic Party establishments must be confronted at every turn and on every front.

They represent the interests of the Epstein class while relentlessly conning working people.

Not only are they sending our tax dollars to imperial Israel to destroy schools, hospitals, and housing in Gaza – money which should be going to building up schools, hospitals and housing here at home —

But their backing imperial Israel has also made our nation more of a empire and even less of a democracy, with big tech surveillance, militarization of police and attacks on free speech and the right to protest.

Rather, we need to renew Main Street. We can no longer abide Wall Street and War Machine Democrats.

They are often enabling, rather than hindering Trump, including with this unconstitutional attack on Iran — just the latest of these imperial-zionist wars. It has already cost us $750 per household in increased fuel and other costs in just three months.

And Trump’s issued nuclear threats – while refusing to acknowledge Israel’s nukes.

My Democratic Party opponent, Glenn Ivey, got into Congress with millions in pro-Israel money like AIPAC — and even opposed Obama’s Iran deal.

We must take on the data centers, insurance companies and abolish ICE.

By working for peace, we will, as Gil Scott-Heron put it, bring “ourselves closer to each other. Closer to building a structure that is unique within ourselves. Because we have finally come to Peace within ourselves.” Including as a nation.

I am running outside of the two major parties that serve their billionaire donors. Like most of my fellow citizens, I’m ready for transformational political change. By running with an independent party that rejects corporate money and super PACs, the Green Party, I am spitting out the whole corrupt political system.

Please volunteer and if you can, contribute. Let’s seize this historic moment, to make our country a real democracy for all.

Many thanks to EML.media for video work and others who helped. See version on Instagram with subtitles.