Remarkable catchy new song —

Man made virus watch the millions die

Biggest profit of their lives

Herе's inflation, that's your prize

This is Karmageddon…

Twitter wars and Gaza man it's overwhelming…

Corporations swear they never lie

Politicians bribed for life

More than war it's genocide…

Welcome to the chaos of the times

If you go left and I go right

Pray we make it out alive

This is Karmageddon…

While we're fed all these distractions

Kids are killed from Israel's actions…

Gender, guns, religion, and abortion rights

You better pick a tribe and hate the other side…

The great thing about this song is that it focuses what I think are the two key issues -- and it addresses the need for a serious left-right realignment, with some nearly VotePact energy that I’ve long advocated.

Here’s a Newsweek article about her reportedly losing her management contract over the references to Israel, though the management isn’t named. She seems to have gotten a bump on X from Students for Trump chair Ryan Fournier which seems odd given the lines about Israel.

It reminds me of Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond” — an emotional political song by a relative unknown that resonates among different antiestablishment people.

One concern is that such songs are cathartic at a certain level but don’t really develop a political path. Further, Iyan May in a recent interview stresses her desire for “healing”. She didn’t talk about accountability as one might expect given the song.

Karmageddon is also the name of a 2011 film examining “the spiritual journey featuring 1960s counter-culture” figures including Ram Dass.