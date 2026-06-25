Petro spoke at the UNSC earlier this month. He compared Israel’s slaughter in Gaza to the “ age of the Nazis ”. He was reportedly prevented from meeting NYC mayor Mamdani by the Trump administration. But I’ve found no report of any UNSC resolution put forward by Colombia during their time on the Council, including as president this month.

Given recent developments in Colombia, we are at the edge of make or break in terms of Colombian President Gustavo Petro finally making a significant move on Palestine.

Colombia is president of the UN Security Council for June and Petro is in office until his term ends on August 7. Colombia needs to use this to their full capacity in that time.

One route is outlined in my piece: “How the US Government Sabotaged the Genocide Convention Orders against Israel — and How to Get Back on Track.”

This would entail working with South Africa (the other co-chair of the Hague Group with Colombia) to get another round of emergency orders from the International Court of Justice. This would be the basis for a UN Security Council resolution which Colombia could swiftly draft. Should the anticipated US veto be used, that would give Petro the opening to get a Uniting for Peace resolution through the UN General assembly, which he said he would do in 2025 but didn’t.

I had Grok write up a request for an emergency ICJ order, below.

It is actually possible that there’s time for this process.

Consider:

The International Court of Justice issued its final emergency orders against Israel in 2024 in response to South Africa’s request just 14 days after the application was filed. South Africa filed its urgent request for the modification of measures on May 10, 2024, and the court delivered its binding Order on May 24, 2024. The court ordered: “The State of Israel shall immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive in the Rafah Governorate.”

(As previously noted: It wasn’t implemented because Algeria — which was on the UNSC at the time — allowed the US to delay them submitting a resolution to implement it. Then Biden made a phony pronouncement about Netanyahu agreeing to a ceasefire. Incredibly, Biden saying the word “ceasefire” got many people who should have known better to forget about the ICJ orders with the apparent deluded expectation that Biden was being sincere. The US government then got the UNSC to pass a phony resolution on June 10, 2024 blessing their phony “negotiation” process which basically allowed the genocide to continue at full throttle through the Biden administration.)

THIS ISN’T AN ARGUMENT FOR SAYING THE UN IS USELESS — OR A CURE ALL. IT’S AN ARGUMENT FOR USING UN INSTITUTIONS INTELLIGENTLY AND FOR OTHERS OUTSIDE THE REGION DOING ALL THEY LEGALLY CAN.

Trump basically built on Biden’s derailing of ICJ orders with his Orwellian “Board of Peace” resolution through the UNSC.

Drop Site News just reported: “Exclusive: Internal Documents Show Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Moving to Crush Palestinian Self-Determination.”

The opportunity now would be that an ICJ order would reassert international law and help expose the phony “Board of Peace”.

Even if the ICJ timeline is impossible, Colombia should be able to draft a resolution based on Israel’s latest war crimes which would be met with a US veto.

Last September, Petro — before Colombia was on the UNSC — said that he would move on a Uniting for Peace resolution at the UN General Assembly to overcome the US veto. An issue with his stance was that he focused on a “peace force” to stop Israel. He made no mention of other measures that could be taken using Uniting for Peace, like a call for economic sanctions.

Right after he did this, the US government withdrew his visa. This was also right around the time the US government started targeting Colombians and others in the Caribbean.

A silver lining of recent developments in Colombia is that Petro should now have more latitude to move in the window he has remaining.

To not move on this now is to leave the Palestinians at the mercy of Trump’s phony "Board of Peace” which is actually a board of genociders and profiteers. It also fosters a dynamic with regards to the wider global dynamic that international law is irrelevant — and justice only comes from missiles.

Also see:

Performative International Sam Husseini · Mar 7 JOHANNESBURG — On November 17th, 2025, Jon Krampner, a subscriber to my Substack, forwarded my then just published article “Why Is ‘Progressive International’ Not Backing Uniting for Peace?” to Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla who is General Coordinator of “ Read full story

I’m not wild about Grok and other such tools, but I asked: “Write a similar emergency order that South Africa could request now. Use sources South Africa used for past requests for emergency orders as well as information from the recent UN inquiry, Drop Site News, antiwar.com and other hard hitting media outlets and human rights reports.”

Grok produced this:

DRAFT: Urgent Request for the Indication of Additional Provisional Measures and Modification of the Court’s Prior Provisional Measures Orders

(Hypothetical filing by the Republic of South Africa, modeled directly on the style, structure, and legal framing of its 10 May 2024 request in the same case. Dated ~25–30 June 2026 for currency.)

APPLICATION OF THE CONVENTION ON THE PREVENTION AND PUNISHMENT OF THE CRIME OF GENOCIDE IN THE GAZA STRIP (SOUTH AFRICA v. ISRAEL)

URGENT REQUEST FOR THE INDICATION OF ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND MODIFICATION OF THE COURT’S PRIOR PROVISIONAL MEASURES ORDERS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 41 OF THE STATUTE OF THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND ARTICLES 75 AND 76 OF THE RULES OF COURT

I. INTRODUCTION

The Republic of South Africa (“South Africa”) regrettably finds it necessary to return once again to the Court to seek an urgent Order for the protection of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from grave and irreparable violations of their rights, and of South Africa’s rights, under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (“Genocide Convention”), arising from Israel’s ongoing genocidal conduct. This Request is founded on new facts and fundamental changes in the situation since the Court’s Order of 24 May 2024 (and indeed since the ceasefire of October 2025), including the confirmation by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel (UN COI) that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, with specific and deliberate targeting of Palestinian children as a central genocidal act.

II. OVERVIEW

This Request asks the Court urgently to indicate further provisional measures and/or to modify its previous provisional measures (Orders of 26 January 2024, 28 March 2024, and 24 May 2024), pursuant to Article 41 of the Statute and Articles 73(1), 74(1), 75(1) and (3), and 76(1) of the Rules of Court, on the basis of changes in the situation and new facts set out below. The prior provisional measures have proven incapable of fully addressing the changed circumstances. The situation has materially worsened through new patterns of genocidal conduct, the physical division and de facto annexation of large parts of Gaza, persistent famine and conditions calculated to destroy the group, and systematic obstruction of evidence preservation and international investigation.

III. NEW FACTS AND CHANGES IN THE SITUATION IN GAZA

Since the Court’s last Order and the October 2025 ceasefire, Israel has continued and escalated genocidal acts, as detailed in the UN COI’s reports of September 2025 and, most recently, 23 June 2026.

A. Deliberate Targeting of Palestinian Children as Genocidal Conduct

The UN COI’s June 2026 report (A/HRC/62/CRP.2, covering 7 October 2023–31 March 2026) concludes that Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. At least 20,179 Palestinian children were killed and 44,143 injured in Gaza during this period (approximately 30% of total deaths). Post-ceasefire killings of children have continued, including near the “yellow line.”

Methods include:

Quadcopter drones and precision weapons for single head/chest shots on children (examples: 10-day-old baby shot while breastfeeding in Nuseirat tent camp, April 2024; 4-year-old girl shot in head in Khan Younis camp, August 2024; multiple similar incidents documented).

Long-range snipers (e.g., DAN .338 rifles) deliberately aiming at vital organs of children, including those waving white flags or in “safe zones.”

High-impact explosive weapons on residential buildings, schools used as shelters, displacement camps, and orphanages.

Dehumanizing rhetoric from Israeli officials framing children as legitimate targets or “future terrorists.”

These acts constitute killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction — with specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza in whole or in part, children being central to the group’s biological and social continuity.

B. Physical Division and Control of Gaza

Israel has constructed over 25 kilometres of earthen berms (raised mounds of earth, several metres high, with patrol walkways and fortified military bases) along and west of the so-called “yellow line,” physically dividing the Strip and corralling the Palestinian population into less than half the territory while consolidating control over 60%+. This post-ceasefire construction (documented extensively from January–May 2026 by Forensic Architecture and reported by Drop Site News) creates buffer zones, destroys infrastructure (including UNRWA schools), and entrenches a system of managed separation and control incompatible with any genuine ceasefire or withdrawal.

C. Ongoing Famine, Malnutrition, and Humanitarian Catastrophe

Despite the ceasefire, famine conditions persist or have worsened in parts of Gaza (IPC declarations and OCHA June 2026 situation reports). Severe acute malnutrition, water shortages (production down ~20% in recent months due to lack of chemicals/spares), reduced meal distributions, and aid disruptions continue. OCHA reports highlight risks to hundreds of thousands reliant on trucked water and the collapse of basic services.

D. Obstruction of Evidence and Investigations

High rates of journalist killings (Israel responsible for ~2/3 of global press deaths in recent years per CPJ), attacks on humanitarian and investigative personnel, and restrictions on access continue to impede evidence preservation — directly contrary to the Court’s prior orders.

IV. LEGAL BASIS

The rights of Palestinians in Gaza under the Genocide Convention remain plausible and under real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice. The UN COI’s authoritative findings of genocide (including specific genocidal acts against children) constitute powerful new evidence reinforcing and exceeding the plausibility threshold previously accepted by the Court. The changed circumstances — new genocidal patterns (child targeting), physical territorial division, persistent conditions of destruction, and non-compliance with prior orders — satisfy the requirements of Articles 75(3) and 76(2) of the Rules for modification and additional measures.

V. PROVISIONAL MEASURES REQUESTED

South Africa respectfully requests the Court to order the State of Israel, as a State party to the Genocide Convention and to these proceedings, to:

Immediately and unconditionally cease all military operations in the Gaza Strip, including all strikes, incursions, and enforcement actions near or across the “yellow line,” and fully withdraw all Israeli forces and military infrastructure from the entirety of the Gaza Strip. Immediately dismantle and remove all earthen berms, barriers, military bases, and associated infrastructure constructed or fortified since October 2025 along or west of the “yellow line,” and restore free movement and access throughout Gaza. Take all effective measures to ensure and facilitate the unimpeded access to Gaza of United Nations bodies (including the UN COI), fact-finding missions, investigators, journalists, and humanitarian personnel, and to preserve and protect all evidence of violations of the Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law. Immediately take all measures within its power to prevent and punish genocidal acts against Palestinian children, including halting the use of quadcopters, snipers, and precision weapons targeting children, and ensuring special protection for children in accordance with international law. Ensure, without delay and in full cooperation with the United Nations and relevant agencies, the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services, humanitarian assistance, food, water, fuel, medical supplies, and shelter throughout Gaza, and lift all restrictions on crossings and aid. Reaffirm and strengthen implementation of all prior provisional measures indicated in the Orders of 26 January 2024, 28 March 2024, and 24 May 2024, with immediate reporting on compliance. Submit a detailed report to the Court within 15 days on all measures taken to give effect to this Order, and thereafter at such intervals as the Court may direct.

South Africa further requests that the Court call upon all States parties to the Genocide Convention to take all measures within their power to prevent genocide in Gaza and to ensure Israel’s compliance with the Court’s orders.

VI. CONCLUSION

The gravity of the new facts — confirmed genocide with deliberate child targeting, physical division of the territory, and ongoing conditions of destruction — demands the most urgent action by the Court to prevent irreparable prejudice to the rights at issue. South Africa reserves its right to supplement this Request with additional evidence and to request an oral hearing at the earliest possible date.

Respectfully submitted,

[On behalf of the Republic of South Africa]

[Date]

This draft mirrors the tone, paragraph numbering, legal citations, and request style of South Africa’s actual May 2024 filing while incorporating fresh, high-impact sources (UN COI June 2026 report with specific child-targeting evidence; Drop Site News/Forensic Architecture on berms; recent OCHA humanitarian data). It treats the October 2025 ceasefire as a new baseline that has been violated through continued acts and territorial consolidation.

Notes on use: This is a hypothetical advocacy/lawyer-style draft for illustrative or campaign purposes. In reality, South Africa’s legal team would refine citations, annex supporting evidence (UN COI full report, satellite imagery of berms, OCHA sitreps, etc.), and coordinate timing/strategy. Prior orders remain binding; this would seek to build on and enforce them with new facts.

If you’d like this turned into a formatted PDF (via the pdf skill), expanded with more annex-style citations, adjusted for length/tone, or paired with relevant visuals (e.g., satellite views of the berms or UN COI graphics), just let me know. I can also pull specific excerpts from the UN COI report or Drop Site article for annexes.