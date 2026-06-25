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Geoff
1d

I think this idea is brilliant. Why not use the existing mechanisms, as you say, whenever possible?

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hobnob
1dEdited

A man of South Lebanon, whose house was destroyed a second time by Israel in its current attack, said in an interview with a Greyzone reporter yesterday that "the Israelis won't behave until you beat their heads in." He spoke without rancor but with deep understanding and maybe even pity. The UN is as useless to him as it is to the children Israel bombed yesterday in their beach tents in Gaza.

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