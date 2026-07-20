I drafted the news release below for accuracy.org. As tons of alleged critics of Netanyahu Mileikowsky and Trump claim Iran is defeating them, the two are getting exactly what they want in Lebanon and Palestine with minimal scrutiny. The Empire is playing chess. Its alleged critics are playing checkers or worse — and therefore actually assisting it.

Lebanese President Meeting with Trump to Surrender Sovereignty?

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Tuesday. (Joseph Aoun is of no relation and should not be confused with former Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a Christian with the Free Patriotic Movement who formed an alliance with Hezbollah which many credit with keeping Lebanon stable.)

Ibrahim Al-Amine writes in Al-Akhbar: “Lebanon’s Leadership Surrenders Sovereignty in Israel Talks.”

Harrison Berger recently wrote the piece “Marco Rubio Helps Israel Pursue Goal of Civil War in Lebanon.” See IPA news release from April: “Lindsey Graham’s Path to a Civil War in Lebanon“ from earlier this year.

Middle East Eye reports: “Lebanese education minister says Israel destroys three more schools.” AntiWar.com reports: “Israel Setting Up New Bases in Southern Lebanon as Attacks Continue.”

Masri and Salman were featured on an IPA news release in April: “Is Lebanon Giving Up Its Sovereignty for ‘Peace?’“

RANIA MASRI, raniazmasri@gmail.com, @rania_masri

Masri is a noted Lebanese American activist, writer and academic. She was recently interviewed by Radio 786 in Cape Town, South Africa: “U.S.-Israeli violations in Iran and Lebanon.” She charged today: “Joseph Aoun is not representing the government of Lebanon or the people or the interests of the country. There has been no official support from parliament or from ministers for this surrender.”

HANADY SALMAN, hanady.salman@assafir.com

Salman is a journalist based in Beirut. She was recently featured on IPA news releases: “Israel Kills 1,000, Striking Over 100 Medical Facilities in Lebanon,” and “Israel Expands War, Executes Mass Expulsion in Lebanon.”