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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
2d

Thank you so much Sam. I very much enjoyed reading your overview and personal experiences in the pursuit of finding common interfaith denominators.

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Coleen Rowley's avatar
Coleen Rowley
2d

How's this for some "interfaith-ness?"

When the Lord’s Prayer is to Co-exist

Our Father or Mother or Whoever (hopefully) art in heaven, hallowed be all thy names (including Great Spirit, Buddha, Mother Nature, Hari Krishna, Yahweh, Allah, Mystery of the Universe or just plain God). Thy kingdom come, thy will be done (even if it means “we reap what we sow” karma) on earth as it is heaven. We know your arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice. Thanks for giving us this day our daily bread but please give it first to the neediest. Forgive us our human trespasses as we forgive those of other humans. And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. For thine is the only Kingdom, Power and Glory that matters, forever and ever. Amen.

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