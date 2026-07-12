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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
15h

Every time I saw Lindsay Graham I couldn't help but think of the plantation owners of the Old South, also of the term "blue eyed devil"

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X K's avatar
X K
21h

“People say you’re not supposed to speak ill of the dead.”

There are exceptions, particularly when it comes to Republicans, Graham and McConnell paramount among them. Each merits “Did more than his fair share of damage to the nation” in his obituary, each deserves a protracted, painful death in accordance. That bastard Graham eluded it, the hope still exists McConnell to so suffer.

The examples of left-right agreement are noted, but overall George Carlin needs to be kept in mind: “The word bipartisan usually means some larger-than-usual deception is being carried out,” which sums up what “mainstream” means in America.

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