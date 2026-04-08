Making Sense of the U.S.-Iran Deal: Take Action
An avalanche of analysis paralyzes action: Transpartisan impeachment, confront imperial Israel's nukes, Uniting for Peace.
Shortly after the announcement of an apparent ceasefire last night, I was on Muslim Views with Edward Ahmed Mitchell and Abdul Malik Mujahid, video below with analysis.
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One thing that stuck in my mind after this interview was that if it’s restarted, the Empire will attempt to construct a mechanism which pretends that Iran started it.
As I note in the interview, I think it’s very hard to be clear about what has happened given the layers of deceits, but one can be clear about what to do.
This includes stopping the bi-partisan coverup about Israel’s nukes — every member of congress — especially those who claim to be critical of Israel should be made to confront this threat to humanity, see new video compilation by Decensored News
It also includes transpartisan impeachment. See news release on livestream organized by Ralph Nader today. And see past piece on transpartisan impeachment:
And it includes moving on Uniting for Peace as I recently outlined.
Here’s interview from last night:
husseini is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Fars News Agency: Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped following the Israeli attack on Lebanon.
"the Empire will attempt to construct a mechanism which pretends that Iran started it." Few, if any, continue to give credence to the statements coming from the White House, or any branch of the US government. Perhaps, that is Iran's most enduring victory, irrespective of what lies lie ahead.