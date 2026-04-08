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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
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Fars News Agency: Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped following the Israeli attack on Lebanon.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
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"the Empire will attempt to construct a mechanism which pretends that Iran started it." Few, if any, continue to give credence to the statements coming from the White House, or any branch of the US government. Perhaps, that is Iran's most enduring victory, irrespective of what lies lie ahead.

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