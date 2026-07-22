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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
12h

No, Mareen. Mamdani can do more. Talk is cheap. He's already backing away before he even tried. It's the old progressive rope-a-dope if that's all there is. Reminds me of Obama. Talk visionary, act like a republican

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MaureenB
14h

Are you kidding with this shit⁉️ I get starting off the first line with something that’s provocative, that people read, But Blaming The mayor of NYC, Who is doing all he can legally do⁉️ You’ve been dealing in the propaganda news too long. You should “know the room”most of the people in this country. Find him to be a hero❣️ what a bunch of crap I can’t believe you started off your comments with this crap.

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