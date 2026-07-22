Mamdani Leaves Palestine in Trump’s Hands
Uniting for Peace can still be used to get to comprehensive sanctions on Israel. More emergency orders from the ICJ would further that. Why is this constantly ignored by people who claim to care?
Mamdani scored all kinds of political points by claiming that he wanted to arrest Netanyahu.
And predictably, he is basically leaving the matter in the hands of Trump, claiming he can’t arrest him (I’ve gotten contradictory views on this, see from Craig Mokhiber) and that the federal government should be a party to the International Criminal Court to deal with the issue.
I.e., he’s appealing to Trump to do the right thing on a genocide that Trump is party to. Is there anything more pathetic? Sound and fury indeed.
The DSA folks are more milking Palestine for their own political benefit and then coming up empty handed than anything else. It’s like what the Arab League used to be.
I pushed for the International Court of Justice Genocide Convention case in 2023 brought by South Africa with the expectation that it would force the ICC to finally act. And that happened.
Predictably, the Empire then targeted the ICC, which had previously been useful to the US establishment in going after Putin and disfavored African leaders. Once it finally began scrutinizing Israel, after years of foot-dragging, the ICC became a target.
There’s nothing stopping Mamdani from using his massive prominence and platform to urge more emergency orders in the Genocide Convention case at the International Court of Justice.
This could be used to juice up an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, though this could be done regardless.
An Emergency Special Session can use the Uniting for Peace process with a two thirds vote to get concrete measures against Israel, like a call for comprehensive sanctions, as was done against apartheid South Africa.
I just did a session on this with the End Wars Working Group for Progressive Democrats of America:
Countries can be urged to act using resources including this document and these X lists.
I just got scheduled to present about this at the Green Party meeting in Chicago this weekend. I hope that this will further a strategy of parliamentarians from various countries taking on this issue.
Of course, if Mamdani were to push for such effective measures, I’d imagine his often favorable establishment media coverage would shift dramatically.
Doubly pathetic that this is happening just as Congress is moving to further integrate US and Israeli militaries and Mamdani makes no mention of that. It’s almost as though he was part of a structure to ensure people don’t focus on what’s needed at the appropriate time. #InterestingTiming
Also see:
And from 2024:
No, Mareen. Mamdani can do more. Talk is cheap. He's already backing away before he even tried. It's the old progressive rope-a-dope if that's all there is. Reminds me of Obama. Talk visionary, act like a republican
Are you kidding with this shit⁉️ I get starting off the first line with something that’s provocative, that people read, But Blaming The mayor of NYC, Who is doing all he can legally do⁉️ You’ve been dealing in the propaganda news too long. You should “know the room”most of the people in this country. Find him to be a hero❣️ what a bunch of crap I can’t believe you started off your comments with this crap.