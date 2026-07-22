Mamdani scored all kinds of political points by claiming that he wanted to arrest Netanyahu.

And predictably, he is basically leaving the matter in the hands of Trump, claiming he can’t arrest him (I’ve gotten contradictory views on this, see from Craig Mokhiber) and that the federal government should be a party to the International Criminal Court to deal with the issue.

I.e., he’s appealing to Trump to do the right thing on a genocide that Trump is party to. Is there anything more pathetic? Sound and fury indeed.

The DSA folks are more milking Palestine for their own political benefit and then coming up empty handed than anything else. It’s like what the Arab League used to be.

I pushed for the International Court of Justice Genocide Convention case in 2023 brought by South Africa with the expectation that it would force the ICC to finally act. And that happened.

Predictably, the Empire then targeted the ICC, which had previously been useful to the US establishment in going after Putin and disfavored African leaders. Once it finally began scrutinizing Israel, after years of foot-dragging, the ICC became a target.

There’s nothing stopping Mamdani from using his massive prominence and platform to urge more emergency orders in the Genocide Convention case at the International Court of Justice.

This could be used to juice up an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, though this could be done regardless.

An Emergency Special Session can use the Uniting for Peace process with a two thirds vote to get concrete measures against Israel, like a call for comprehensive sanctions, as was done against apartheid South Africa.

I just did a session on this with the End Wars Working Group for Progressive Democrats of America:

Countries can be urged to act using resources including this document and these X lists.

I just got scheduled to present about this at the Green Party meeting in Chicago this weekend. I hope that this will further a strategy of parliamentarians from various countries taking on this issue.

Of course, if Mamdani were to push for such effective measures, I’d imagine his often favorable establishment media coverage would shift dramatically.

Doubly pathetic that this is happening just as Congress is moving to further integrate US and Israeli militaries and Mamdani makes no mention of that. It’s almost as though he was part of a structure to ensure people don’t focus on what’s needed at the appropriate time. #InterestingTiming

Also see:

And from 2024: