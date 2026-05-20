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Cindy Sheehan's avatar
Cindy Sheehan
4d

You're a smart cookie, Sam, but I don't think that's why he lost.

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Jonathan T's avatar
Jonathan T
4d

One of the few remaining politicians who wasn't bought out by Israel just lost his primary to a landslide of Israel-aligned cash, and your response is that he wasn't strident enough in his opposition to endless war? No less, that his lack of engaging in a tilting-at-windmills impeachment effort was the cause of his downfall? This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

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