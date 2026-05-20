Massie Didn’t Move on Impeachment and He Still Lost. Scratch that. Massie Didn’t Move on Impeachment and Therefore He Lost.
I love to lie and lie to love
I'm hangin' on they push and shove
Possession is the motivation
That is hangin' up the goddamn nation
Looks like we always end up in a rut
Everybody now
Tryin' to make it real compared to what
Slaughterhouse is killin' hogs
Twisted children killin' frogs
Poor dumb rednecks rollin' logs
Tired old ladies kissin' dogs
I hate the human love of that stinking mutt
I can't use it
Tryin' to make it real compared to what
President he's got his war
Folks don't know just what it's for
Nobody gives us rhyme or reason
Have one doubt they call it treason
We're chicken feathers
All without one nut
Goddamn it!
Tryin' to make it real compared to what
— “Compared to What”
Some people are nuts for Massie.
The question is, compared to what?
Compared to genocidal maniacs, great — I wanted him to win.
But compared to what he claims to be, what people think he is?
Amazing how often I've criticized him.
He didn't stand up for impeaching Biden or Trump for illegal wars.
He didn't stand up for international courts.
And he still lost.
Scratch that.
He didn't stand up for those things and therefore he lost.
Beyond the obvious pro-Israel operatives and money against him, there needs to be some examination about how meal-mouthed Massie can be. You don’t beat committed war criminals by being sweet about it.
I repeatedly called on Massie and a Democrat to step up in the most forceful way they could: together impeaching a president for illegal war — a transpartisan impeachment.
See for example “The Imperative of Impeachment” which I published as Trump bombed Iran on June 22 of last year (my birthday).
And “#ImpeachBiden. Now. Rashida Tlaib and Thomas Massie can put up articles of impeachment against Biden right now. Or they should shut the fuck up” when Biden was illegally bombing Yemen in 2024.
Obviously, he wouldn’t do it.
He’s still in office and he can finally move on impeachment now for illegal war if he’s really committed to his constitutional responsibilities rather than partisan silliness as he endlessly claims.
The authoritative Richard Winger of Ballot Access News tells me that Massie can't get on the ballot for the general congressional run, but can run as a write in. In 2010, Murkowski was the Republican senator from Alaska. She lost the primary then won as a write-in in the general. Massie could get on the ballot for the senate race this year. He would just need 5,000 signatures by June 2.
If Massie does run in a general election, he should use VotePact.org. If he wants to win. But perhaps he wants to effectively resign like MTG did, or become some sort of influencer or sheepdog.
I think this was a brilliant deceitful technique by team Trump.
He attacks Massie as a Democrat just before the Republican primary, then articulates Massie’s rightwing positions. But people don’t process it or think Trump made a slip of the tongue. I bet Fox played it over and over. You have people on X saying “what?!” Because they allege he’s being senile or such. He’s not. He’s obscuring the real reasons for their break — Epstein and Israel — while doing this fake framing. Brilliant form of deceit. Hats off to whoever fed that to the deceiver-in-chief.
You're a smart cookie, Sam, but I don't think that's why he lost.
One of the few remaining politicians who wasn't bought out by Israel just lost his primary to a landslide of Israel-aligned cash, and your response is that he wasn't strident enough in his opposition to endless war? No less, that his lack of engaging in a tilting-at-windmills impeachment effort was the cause of his downfall? This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.