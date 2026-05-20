I love to lie and lie to love

I'm hangin' on they push and shove

Possession is the motivation

That is hangin' up the goddamn nation

Looks like we always end up in a rut

Everybody now

Tryin' to make it real compared to what

Slaughterhouse is killin' hogs

Twisted children killin' frogs

Poor dumb rednecks rollin' logs

Tired old ladies kissin' dogs

I hate the human love of that stinking mutt

I can't use it

Tryin' to make it real compared to what

President he's got his war

Folks don't know just what it's for

Nobody gives us rhyme or reason

Have one doubt they call it treason

We're chicken feathers

All without one nut

Goddamn it!

Tryin' to make it real compared to what

— “Compared to What”

Some people are nuts for Massie.

The question is, compared to what?

Compared to genocidal maniacs, great — I wanted him to win.

But compared to what he claims to be, what people think he is?

Amazing how often I've criticized him.

He didn't stand up for impeaching Biden or Trump for illegal wars.

He didn't stand up for international courts.

And he still lost.

Scratch that.

He didn't stand up for those things and therefore he lost.

Beyond the obvious pro-Israel operatives and money against him, there needs to be some examination about how meal-mouthed Massie can be. You don’t beat committed war criminals by being sweet about it.

I repeatedly called on Massie and a Democrat to step up in the most forceful way they could: together impeaching a president for illegal war — a transpartisan impeachment.

See for example “The Imperative of Impeachment” which I published as Trump bombed Iran on June 22 of last year (my birthday).

And “#ImpeachBiden. Now. Rashida Tlaib and Thomas Massie can put up articles of impeachment against Biden right now. Or they should shut the fuck up” when Biden was illegally bombing Yemen in 2024.

Obviously, he wouldn’t do it.

He’s still in office and he can finally move on impeachment now for illegal war if he’s really committed to his constitutional responsibilities rather than partisan silliness as he endlessly claims.

The authoritative Richard Winger of Ballot Access News tells me that Massie can't get on the ballot for the general congressional run, but can run as a write in. In 2010, Murkowski was the Republican senator from Alaska. She lost the primary then won as a write-in in the general. Massie could get on the ballot for the senate race this year. He would just need 5,000 signatures by June 2.

If Massie does run in a general election, he should use VotePact.org. If he wants to win. But perhaps he wants to effectively resign like MTG did, or become some sort of influencer or sheepdog.

I think this was a brilliant deceitful technique by team Trump.

He attacks Massie as a Democrat just before the Republican primary, then articulates Massie’s rightwing positions. But people don’t process it or think Trump made a slip of the tongue. I bet Fox played it over and over. You have people on X saying “what?!” Because they allege he’s being senile or such. He’s not. He’s obscuring the real reasons for their break — Epstein and Israel — while doing this fake framing. Brilliant form of deceit. Hats off to whoever fed that to the deceiver-in-chief.