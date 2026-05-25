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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
3dEdited

Such a shameful day. It's important to give the Americans this reminder, or for far too many, their first real look at what happened. Thank you.

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Aimee Smith's avatar
Aimee Smith
2d

Never heard about Lev Toth. If true, God bless him for his respect for the lives of his allies. If it isn't true, there are still those in Israel who refuse to go in for the bloodthirsty frenzy and abandonment of the moral law. May God protect them. God bless all the USS liberty survivors, especially those who persisted to get the truth out about the betrayal of their brothers in arms. Truth is more powerful than all of their lies. God's good is more powerful than all of that evil people who are given over to evil can get up to. Do not despair. There is always a reckoning and better to come into it knowing you stood up for truth and justice for all.

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