Signs all over Maryland’s 4th congressional district (including gas stations) where Sam Husseini is challenging Glenn Ivey proclaim “More Peace, Cheaper Gas”. This inspired a song by David Rovics with vocals here by local anti-big tech data center activist activist Taylor Frazier McCollum and her daughter.

From Sam Husseini for Congress —

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD — October 27, 2026 — “More peace, cheaper gas” reads the lawn signs of Sam Husseini, Green Party candidate for Congress in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. The message challenges a costly contradiction in U.S. policy: Washington wages wars abroad while working people at home struggle to afford gasoline, groceries, housing and utilities.

“The U.S. government cannot keep launching illegal wars and then pretend these wars are in the interest of people of any nation. People pay in lives, in public resources diverted from human needs, and at the gas pump. More peace, cheaper gas isn’t just a slogan—it’s a challenge to the entire logic of U.S. militarism,” Husseini said.

The U.S. war against Iran has helped put global energy markets on edge. On October 23, Brent crude rose to $116.72 a barrel amid fears of renewed U.S. strikes and further disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies. Conflict in oil-producing regions also exposes consumers to price shocks and market uncertainty.

“Families are buckling under the rising cost of basic needs like food, housing, healthcare and transportation,” said Husseini.

The candidate calls for ending U.S. wars of aggression and redirecting public resources toward human needs.

Husseini added that cheaper gasoline cannot be the endpoint of a sound energy policy. A durable solution requires reducing fossil-fuel dependence through affordable public transportation, communities designed for less car dependence, and a transition to cleaner energy.

The campaign’s message is straightforward: End U.S. wars of aggression. Put people’s needs ahead of militarism.

Husseini is running for Congress in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District on the Green Party ballot line.

Media Contact:

Linda Schade

Press@SamHusseini.com

Source: Reuters, “Oil prices jump $3 on Houthi attacks, oil spill, highest settlement since April,” October 23, 2026.

From David Rovics — “More Peace, Cheaper Gas”

We could all get along

And not try to run the planet

We could stop this spending

On the military budget

Stop trying

To tell the world what to do

We could work with everyone

Instead of ruling for the few



And if we acted like that

What would come to pass?

More peace!

Cheaper gas!



We could be constructive

And help the world build

Instead of bombing weddings

Where everyone gets killed

Instead of punishments and sanctions

We could go for fair

Pretty soon we’d all have

Plenty to spare



Chorus



What if we accepted

Multipolarity

Instead of trying so hard

To control everybody

What if we stopped pretending

We run the whole place

And started behaving

With a modicum of grace



Chorus