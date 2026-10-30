If you’re in or near Maryland’s 4th congressional district, the campaign can sure use your help. People can sign up for a volunteer shift on Election Day. As you may have heard, we’ve got “More Peace, Cheaper Gas” signs all over the district, including at gas stations -- and put out a song about it. People can also pick up signs, flyers and T-shirts at the Liberty gas station at 3730 Rhode Island Ave. Please feel free to be in touch with volunteer@samhusseini.com or myself.

Here’s some comparison on positions between myself and incumbent Glenn Ivey:

Here’s a golden oldie that still resonates with me so much —

Back in 2011, Reps. Heath Shuler (D-NC) and Mike Simpson (R-ID) pushed for cuts — including to entitlements, presumably including Social Security — using the pretext of deficit reduction.

I questioned them as part of the Washington Stakeout project — I’d question politicos as they walked out of the Sunday morning talk shows.

Imagine what could I do in Congress.

Husseini: Most Americans want to see an increase in taxes on the wealthy and corporations, ending the wars, and Congress doesn’t do that. Is that because Congress is basically bought and paid for?

Shuler: I think the most the thing that you look at—here’s an opportunity that we can do so much because once the super committee releases its finding and that becomes a bill and it’s put on the House floor, there’s no amendments to it. It can’t be altered or changed when it goes from the House to the Senate. So that gives us an opportunity to have a clean slate to be able to put everything on the bill and to increase a revenue. The problem is you don’t find this very often—that you have members of the different political parties working together and acting. It’s much easier to split the screen and let us debate and argue something, but we’re united, we’re together now. We have a hundred members in the House in conjunction with the 45 members in the Senate. That is the best, most newsworthy thing that we can provide for you under the most difficult situations that we have, and to be able to come up with the [cuts] that’s necessary and the revenues that’s necessary to put us on a more sustainable path.

Husseini: Why aren’t you united to tax the rich and the corporations and end the wars? Why aren’t you united for something that’s actually popular rather than pursues moneyed interests?

Simpson: We ought to be looking at everything. Let me ask you this: yesterday I went to a pharmacy and there’s a tax on Band-Aids. Why isn’t there a tax on financial transactions? I had to pay a 6% tax on a bandaid that people need —

Simpson: Probably a state sales tax, right?

Husseini: — but why isn’t there a—what’s your position on financial transaction tax? What’s your position on financial transaction tax? Why can’t JP Morgan pay a transaction tax on their dealings?