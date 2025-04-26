husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
Apr 26

Thank you for this fitting tribute to FAB (as he signed his emails). He was indeed fab, and one of a kind. I miss his wise presence in our midst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cindy Sheehan's avatar
Cindy Sheehan
Apr 26

Oh, this is sad. I didn't even know Francis passed---indeed, a much better Francis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sam Husseini and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture