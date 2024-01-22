The day after oral arguments were completed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated : “No one will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anyone else.” This displays his derision for the law and for the Court.

Contrary to the Israeli claim that there was not an actual dispute between it and South Africa prior to December 2023, see from The Times of Israel from Nov 20, 2023: “ Israel recalls South Africa envoy for consultations after ‘genocide’ charge from Johannesburg ” How could the Israeli government pretend to be unaware of a dispute after it had recalled its ambassador because South Africa accused it of “genocide”?

The Israel government repeatedly asserted to the Court that it is focused on protecting its citizens. But it has reportedly invoked its Hannibal Directive. UN reports have previously reported on this Israeli government practice of killing its own soldiers. But there is substantial evidence that Israel has been applying this to civilians as well. See from Haaretz on Jan. 17, 2024: “'Unlawful, Unethical, Horrifying': IDF Ethics Code Author on Alleged Use of 'Hannibal Directive' During Hamas Attack.” That is, Israel is so intent on killing, torturing and oppressing Palestinians as such, it would rather kill its own citizens rather than allow them to be captured by Palestinian groups lest its public demand a trade for captives.