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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
13h

I cannot bear the sound of fireworks. How hidebound can Americans be when Palestinians in tents are being hit with US made bombs while we celebrate? Liberty and justice for all is the antithesis of ethnic superiority/Israel. The US is the hypocrite of the world. With every boom, think of it killing or maiming people, bringing down buildings. 250 years to arrive in the sewer with Israel. No joy for me, nothing to celebrate. The flag I use while demonstrating, and that includes at the parade in town today, is upside down for a reason.

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Jim Terry's avatar
Jim Terry
14h

Here's a fun thing: The characterization of the disease, measles, by one of the longest serving heads of the CDC, David Sencer ( his name is on the illuminated sign outside CDC headquarters right now) and his co-authors. Ironically, this was the opening of their published bid to *eradicate* measles in 1967: "FOR CENTURIES the measles virus has maintained a remarkably stable ecological relationship with man. The clinical disease is a characteristic syndrome of notable constancy and only moderate severity. Complications are infrequent, and, with adequate medical care, fatality is rare. Susceptibility to the disease after the waning of maternal immunity is universal; immunity following recovery is solid and lifelong in

duration. "Epidemiological Basis for Measles Eradication by 1967" Sencer, Dull & Langmuir

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1919891/

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