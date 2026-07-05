When I was a little child, my dad would light a sparkler for me every night. He said he thought it would give me good dreams.

So now I buy them on July 4 at fireworks stands and try to light them throughout the year, when I can, for kids.

The ones that I was running out of were in a monochrome packaging and the new ones that I got tonight are all American USA flagly.

Wade Frazier in his most recent commentary reminds us of Albert Einstein's quote that "Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind” — which I see even infects the play things of childhood as well.