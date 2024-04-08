The end statement by Carlos José Argüello Gómez about a half hour before the end was probably the best chunk. At UN. Via AP:

The New York Times on Monday claimed: “The court has not yet accepted the case, but it is obliged to react quickly to requests for emergency measures, as in this case.” Prof. Francis Boyle (featured on the IPA news release from Friday) commented: “This is preposterous. Of course the court accepted the case. That is why the court previously issued an order for the hearings today and tomorrow. Nicaragua has basically won just by getting the hearing of its claims today in front of the court and in front of the entire world. A very powerful case against Germany for aiding and abetting Israeli genocide against the Palestinians as well as implicating the U.S. for collaborating with Germany.” Boyle noted that exactly 40 years ago, Nicaragua filed suit against the U.S. at the ICJ for its illegal war against Nicaragua. Boyle added that Nicaragua won that lawsuit and that the ICJ ruling against the U.S. was useful in getting charges dismissed against people engaging in civil resistance against the U.S. policy. See his book, Defending Civil Resistance Under International Law.