There are much hyped “No Kings” protests this weekend. They seem fairly clearly a creation of the DNC or some appendage of it.

They reflect a wretched sentiment I criticized back in 2017 — how many were “In Search of an Empire without an Emperor”:

When Trump uses military violence in Yemen or Syria, he is lauded by presumed liberals like Van Jones and Fareed Zakaria as presidential.… This leads to a political culture based on loving or hating various political figures.

It is a case of interesting timing that these protests are taking place after the so-called “ceasefire” finally happened in Gaza.

The establishment very much wants to stuff people back into their partisan boxes and to eviscerate any notion that decent people on the left and right might build on their revulsion of imperial Israel’s genocide.

Moreover, I’d not be shocked if “liberals” at these “protests” had signs for more weapons to Ukraine and in defense of John Bolton.

So, if you do go to these protests, I’d recommend you have a sign denouncing Empire, the duopoly, and/or wear a keffiyeh.

Protest the protest.

What is needed is a massive realignment of US politics. We need people breaking out of their partisan boxes, not calcifying in them. This is part of my VotePact.org project which can upend and make right much of US politics.