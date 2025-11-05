Activists outside UN missions.

Mamdani didn’t help Palestine half as much as Palestine helped him.

This was similar to how Obama won in 2008 — largely as a reaction to the invasion of Iraq.

Obama’s election didn’t mean a real shift in US policy. In part that was because Obama was an opportunist. But also because many more were smitten with him rather than asserting serious principles after he was elected.

We must avoid a repeat of the past. That would be a weak/fake left and forces for peace get personalities like Obama or AOC or Mamdani while the imperial right gets institutions. Like TikTok. Like CBS. And builds institutions like the Federalist Society and AIPAC.

Now, the DNC is hoping that just when people were losing hope with the Dems, some seeing the need to realign US politics, Mamdani’s role is to suck them back in. Back into the DNC.

The establishment narrative is that he ran against the DNC. But that was the narrative with Trump as well, and Obama in large part.

Like Clinton and Obama, Mamdani says he’ll fight for you. The plan has been for you to end up fighting for them. When you should be making demands.

I’ve seen this film before and I want a different ending.

We do that by scrutinizing and pushing every one of these political players.

And using the openings we have. As Craig Mokhiber said: “Now it’s time for millions across the country to pick up the torch.” Indeed.

One is plainly obvious to me. I just featured Craig on a news release: “Trump Seeks UN Blessing for Gaza Scheme.”

He now says: “As warned, the Trump administration, continuing to act as Israel’s proxy in the UN Security Council, has circulated an Israeli regime-approved draft resolution that would seek a UN stamp of approval for a US colonial grab of Gaza, the deploying of a proxy occupation force, the corralling of the survivors of the genocide, the disarming of Palestinian resistance to it, the normalization of the Israeli perpetrator regime, and the buttressing of its impunity. A shameful number of states, including states from the region, appear ready to bow to Trump and endorse the resolution, abandoning Palestinian liberation and putting the last nail in the coffin of UN legitimacy.”

Rather than fold under US pressure — again — we need to make the governments of the world fold under ours.

Mamdani with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Alex Soros .

Get them to use the General Assembly’s Uniting for Peace mechanism to overcome the US veto and get sanctions on Israel and protection for Palestine as Colombia has said it will do.

The folks who knocked on doors for Mamdani can now knock on doors of UN missions in NYC. Hard. This has been done by a handful of activists in NYC. It should now be mainstreamed. Immigrants in NYC pushing their governments of origin to do the right thing. And it’s not just NYC — embassies and other offices all over the world should be approached and pushed.

Too often activism protests against someone who is out to do evil. Fine. That act highlights that they are doing evil, but will it stop them? We need more activism that gets a person or country who might do something good to really do it.

Particularly key are current elected members of the UNSC: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia. And of course the permanent members of the UNSC and states that should be taking a serious lead, who have attended meetings of The Hague Group. And countries which have said they may send troops: Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey.

Here’s a PDF of a distributable flyer: “Use Uniting for Peace to Stop Israel’s Genocide” which links to resources.

Another aspect is to what extent Mamdani’s victory can be used to illustrate the need for a domestic political realignment. Obviously, many on the political right want populist economics and are critical of Israel — see my “The Need for a Radical Center Party” for a vision of what could be a new age.

If those things don’t happen, this piece warns of some of the ways Mamdani’s election will be used: “Welcome to Mamdanopolis: Lurking behind the grinning faux-socialist are dystopian schemes for the future of New York City.”