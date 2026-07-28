husseini

husseini

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Barry Kissin's avatar
Barry Kissin
2d

The story of Oct 7 is a lie, start to finish. Oct 7 cannot happen without Israel's direct involvement in making it happen. Don't you know that, Sam?

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Alice
1dEdited

Sam H! Failure to impeach now endangers November elections. One hero congressman immediately needed. Pass it on.

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