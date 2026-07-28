I was just on “No Peasants” hosted by Kelley Lane with Kshama Sawant, Phil Anderson and John Saulie-Rohman.

Sawant is in an important race against Rep. Adam Smith. She had just been on “Breaking Points” earlier today to some fanfare. Smith was on before her and packed some core lies in his remarks which were played twice on Breaking Points and not debunked to my knowledge, debunked below.

Here’s the “No Peasants” discussion that just ended:

Smith was asked if he had regrets for all his support of Israel: "I don't. Because everyone forgets about October 7th. Everyone forgets about what Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran have done. And their desire is to wipe out the state of Israel and all the Jews living there -- is that not, I mean that's in Hamas's charter and Hamas is still -- still doing that. I don't like the way Israel decided to defend themselves. But the solution being proposed is and and and this is the consequence of what you're saying is, sorry, you know, we had this idea back in 1948. We were going to give you a state and that way you could protect yourself against all these attacks. Didn't work out."

Among the problems: