On with Kshama Sawant on “No Peasants”
I was just on “No Peasants” hosted by Kelley Lane with Kshama Sawant, Phil Anderson and John Saulie-Rohman.
Sawant is in an important race against Rep. Adam Smith. She had just been on “Breaking Points” earlier today to some fanfare. Smith was on before her and packed some core lies in his remarks which were played twice on Breaking Points and not debunked to my knowledge, debunked below.
Here’s the “No Peasants” discussion that just ended:
Smith was asked if he had regrets for all his support of Israel: "I don't. Because everyone forgets about October 7th. Everyone forgets about what Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran have done. And their desire is to wipe out the state of Israel and all the Jews living there -- is that not, I mean that's in Hamas's charter and Hamas is still -- still doing that. I don't like the way Israel decided to defend themselves. But the solution being proposed is and and and this is the consequence of what you're saying is, sorry, you know, we had this idea back in 1948. We were going to give you a state and that way you could protect yourself against all these attacks. Didn't work out."
Among the problems:
Ridiculous to argue that people have forgotten about Oct 7 (though parts of it have been falsified, for example Hannibal Directive is still not widely understood)
No evidence that Hezbollah or Iran had any role or even real knowledge of Oct 7 attacks.
Hamas charter explicitly distinguishes between Jews and Zionism. Hamas is not doing much of anything -- they are abiding by a "ceasefire" as imperial Israel kills Palestinians in Gaza daily.
Smith pretends that the idea of Zionism suddenly came about in 1948 after the Nazi holocaust when in fact it was a long standing colonial project.
Puts it in terms of Israel "protecting" itself rather than pattern of aggression.
Talks about ways in which Israel "decided to defend themselves" -- legally, Israel has no right to defend itself from Palestinians who it occupies. Occupiers do not have a "right to defend themselves".
The story of Oct 7 is a lie, start to finish. Oct 7 cannot happen without Israel's direct involvement in making it happen. Don't you know that, Sam?
Sam H! Failure to impeach now endangers November elections. One hero congressman immediately needed. Pass it on.