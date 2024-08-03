Palestine as "Answer Key"
Seeing events through the lens of Palestine can give you a short cut -- an answer key -- to the underlying structures.
My last piece “The Centrality of Palestine” — which effectively argues that Israel’s settler colonial project may be key to reviving some reincarnation of the wider global European settler colonial project — reminded that I should share a painting I made several years ago.
It’s called “Answer Key” and it was part of a show I had at the Jerusalem Fund's Gallery Al-Quds, “Invisibly Present / Visibly Absent” in 2020.
It was named “Answer Key” in part because a portion of it showed how the rest of it was made.
Much of my art depends on layers of paint. My political work seeks to expose layers of lies; my artistic work shows layers of beauty.
Sometimes I paint over something again and again and then sand it down such that it’s not clear what’s underneath.
In the case of “Answer Key” — full piece above — I froze black paint on metal and kept the left part of it unlayered, see detail:
And then I painted the right side of it over and over and then sanded it down, revealing much of what was hidden and seeing the beauty of it in a new way:
Those are of course Palestinian colors (though slightly “off” in the case of the red/orange) giving the painting its political meaning: How seeing events through the lens of Palestine can give you a short cut -- an answer key -- to the political machinations of various states and institutions. An understanding of the underlying theme.
Things that seem frozen in time are seen in a new light as the past is excavated.
And a literal key -- a symbol of Palestinian longing to return to the homes they were driven from by colonial forces since 1948 -- is “Invisibly Present / Visibly Absent”:
Graphic truth!
Sam, you are deliberately making palimpsests as art. I've never heard of that before. Good work.
Exposing lies has never been as hard and as needed as now. Your art and your steadfast cross examination of the administration's official liars are inspirational.