Each time some official at The Hague Group meeting talked about “action” — and seemed to have minimal examples — it just made me think of Palestine ACTION. Below (and above) are links to a new documentary on the group, “To Kill a War Machine”. Palestine ACTION has recently been smeared as “terrorists” by draconian British officialdom.

Some folks had trouble viewing the video in my last post. There was a one hour panel discussion with myself and some great folks. I especially loved it because it was a thoughtful dialogue from people around the world — centered in South Africa, not the US or London — who are remarkably independent of governments and institutions. Here’s a YouTube link and an X post.

The discussion was influenced by my recent piece “Hague Group: ‘Concrete Measures’ or Sack of Cement? Will It Move to Sanctions, Peace Force and Ensuring Aid to Gaza?” I’m still assessing what came out of the Hague Group meeting in Bogota — see thoughtful pieace from David Swanson.

Mosab Abu Toha: “(Compare December 2024 and July 2025) This is part of Bani Suheila, a municipality east of Khan Younis. It had a population of over fifty thousand people.”

One clear issue I have is that The Hague Group statement makes no mention of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, see my writing from 2023, “They Call It ‘Genocide’ — But Don't Invoke the Genocide Convention”:

Prof. Francis Boyle from the University of Illinois notes: “Article 1 of the Genocide Convention requires all contracting parties to ‘prevent’ genocide.” Boyle represented Bosnia before the ICJ and that court ruled: “In fact, a State’s obligation to prevent, and the corresponding duty to act, arise at the instant that the State learns of, or should normally have learned of, the existence of a serious risk that genocide will be committed. From that moment onwards, if the State has available to it means likely to have a deterrent effect on those suspected of preparing genocide, or reasonably suspected of harbouring specific intent (dolus specialis), it is under a duty to make such use of these means as the circumstances permit.” The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted 75 years ago, states in its opening paragraph: “The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to punish.” The “Contracting Parties” should live up to said contract.

Thus, I think The Hague Group minimized the legal case for the legal obligations of state signers to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide to ACT.

Of course, the Hague Group statement should be used as best as possible, but it seems more geared toward doing a two-state solution than stopping an active genocide. It’s quite likely that BDS efforts can be helped by the statement, something Patrick Bond (one of the participants in the discussion noted above) focuses on.

The late Francis Boyle also wrote the books Protesting Power: War, Resistance and Law and Defending Civil Resistance under International Law (see review by Matthew Lippman). He told me last year regarding the university protests around the US: “All these young people getting arrested are not engaging in civil disobedience. They are upholding international law. Their civil resistance is consistent with the obligation set forth in Article 1 of the 1948 Genocide Convention ‘to prevent’ genocide. In the 1980s, I was able to use similar arguments to get acquittals at trials of civil resisters against the criminal apartheid regime in South Africa that is legally analogous to the criminal apartheid regime in Israel. Also, three ICJ rulings regarding the U.S. government’s illegal war against Nicaragua along the lines of the three ICJ rulings won by South Africa against Israel for the Palestinians produced similar acquittals for civil resisters against the Reagan administration.”

This it seems to me applies even more so to Palestine ACTION. And may help inspire other groups to take on more such ACTIONS. BTW — David Rovics has a great new song "I Support Palestine Action" — err, ACTION.

Hands have been clapped sore for Francesca Albanese. I’ve noted how I think some of her legal moves have been incredibly problematic. But I initially liked her recent report: “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide.” It helped spur some modest “No AI for Genocide” protests around the UN, something I’ve long argued we need more and more of:

But one major problem with it as I examined it is that while it has 61 mentions of the Israeli weapons maker Elbit Systems, there is not a single mention of Palestine ACTION, the group that’s actually taken on Elbit and is in need of — and much deserving of — robust defense.

Indeed, Palestine ACTION has arguably taken on Elbit more than any other group has taken on a weapons maker.

Ever.

And Palestine ACTION has been targeted in Britain in ways that government openly states are “draconian”.

Fortunately, there’s a new documentary on Palestine ACTION: “To Kill a War Machine”. I couldn’t recommend that people see this more, though doing so may be illegal in Britain.

Better yet, have friends over, make it a public viewing, a house party. This should inspire others to find creative ways to kill this war machine.

No. Kill this Genocide Machine.

I’d be inclined to take this down if Palestine ACTION or the documentary makers — the Rainbow Collective — ask, I suspect that initiating contact with them at this point given the legal stakes would not be appropriate. I plan on promoting their work as a remarkable example of going beyond being an activist and becoming an ACTIONIST. I’m perfectly happy not going to Britain again. Whatever issues I might have with them, I’d much rather go to the countries of The Hague Group.