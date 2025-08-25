Palestine will free us from fear of speaking seemingly dangerous truth, because not doing so is to in fact die
She will free us from want because we learn to value a piece of bread, yet know what to truly treasure
She will free us from fear of embracing community like our lives depended on it
She will free us from failing to see the beauty in every being and every minute of life
She will free us from a total surveillance and biometric future, the true Palestine Laboratory is the experiment of self-determination, of liberty
She will free the Arabs from their oppressions who expose themselves
She will free Colombia from being a servant to NATO
She will free Europe and these United States from being their worst oppressive selves
She will free mercenaries to be gentle people speaking out
She will free us from our hypocrisy, so we do what we say
She will free the right from any attachment to colonialism
She will free the left from any unfounded hate of tradition and religion
She will free Asia and Africa and so many more from a resurgent imperialism
She will free us from degradation, understanding what honor is
Palestine will free us all
If Palestine doesn't free America from Israel, I don't know what will. When I am on the street with my signs and Palestinian flag, I am struck by how the vast majority of people walk on by. The number who are supportive is growing as is the number that are scratching their heads (figuratively) wondering why the US is supporting the carnage. That's a start. It is hard to move people who are comfortable, no matter what horrors are being done in their name.
thank you
may all be well be free