husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
12h

If Palestine doesn't free America from Israel, I don't know what will. When I am on the street with my signs and Palestinian flag, I am struck by how the vast majority of people walk on by. The number who are supportive is growing as is the number that are scratching their heads (figuratively) wondering why the US is supporting the carnage. That's a start. It is hard to move people who are comfortable, no matter what horrors are being done in their name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antonia Lhamo's avatar
Antonia Lhamo
21h

thank you

may all be well be free

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture