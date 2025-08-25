Palestine will free us from fear of speaking seemingly dangerous truth, because not doing so is to in fact die

She will free us from want because we learn to value a piece of bread, yet know what to truly treasure

She will free us from fear of embracing community like our lives depended on it

She will free us from failing to see the beauty in every being and every minute of life

She will free us from a total surveillance and biometric future, the true Palestine Laboratory is the experiment of self-determination, of liberty

She will free the Arabs from their oppressions who expose themselves

She will free Colombia from being a servant to NATO

She will free Europe and these United States from being their worst oppressive selves

She will free mercenaries to be gentle people speaking out

She will free us from our hypocrisy, so we do what we say

She will free the right from any attachment to colonialism

She will free the left from any unfounded hate of tradition and religion

She will free Asia and Africa and so many more from a resurgent imperialism

She will free us from degradation, understanding what honor is

Palestine will free us all