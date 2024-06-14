I get into a fair amount of analysis of the current US and Israeli machinations here with several historical analogies as we went along. Many thanks to Briahna, who of course was just fired from The Hill for her principled work on Palestine. Katie Halper was similarly fired in 2022 from the outlet for calling Israel an apartheid state.
See related written piece, which I published just before the Biden administration scheme was rolled out:
Everything the U.S. has done to date re: Gaza functions to
- stall (give Israel more time to continue the genocide)
- blame Hamas (justify the genocide)
- cast the genocide as "war" (making genocide seem like a "two sides to this" situation)
- continue erasing the underlying condition, that is, the illegal occupation and the monstrous, organized murderous and torturous state terror against the occupied population that has maintained it for a human lifetime
- buy Netanyahu personally more time to figure out his next war (staged in northern Gaza vs. Hezbollah?) so he can stay out of prison
- continue to tie in Iran to demonize it, further cementing American popular hatred and taking the focus off the crimes of Israel and Saudi and instead making them "partners for peace in the middle East."
Anyone want to add to the list?