JOHANNESBURG — On November 17th, 2025, Jon Krampner, a subscriber to my Substack, forwarded my then just published article “Why Is ‘Progressive International’ Not Backing Uniting for Peace?” to Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla who is General Coordinator of “Progressive International” (and also Executive Secretary of “The Hague Group”) — identifying himself as a supporter of PI. The groups have been meeting in Amsterdam.

Gandikota claimed “The Hague Group is a diplomatic bloc and speaks through its co-chairs; the claim that it has been ‘silent’ [about Uniting for Peace] is simply inaccurate.” This was an apparent deceitful reference to Colombian President Petro’s saying he would submit a Uniting for Peace resolution — something I was supporting and criticizing PI and other members of THG for not backing up. Quite possibly, as a result of this lack of support, Petro never put forward the resolution.

I specifically noted there was nothing on PI’s website about Uniting for Peace and she offered no explanation for that.

Nor has there been — even now — any mention on PI’s X feed:

Nor on THG website:

The US phony “Board of Peace” resolution was passed later in the day after I published my piece, on Nov. 17.

The following day, Nov. 18, PI made their sole mention of Uniting for Peace on their website:

This grim bargain once again reveals the colonial structure of the international system. The Security Council undermines the UN Charter it claims to protect. Governments in the West and comprador allies in the Arab World endorse the colonial schemes from which they profit. Meanwhile, proposals such as the Uniting for Peace resolution — that attempt to rescue international law and represent the global majority — are declared dead on arrival to the General Assembly.

In other words, they talked about Uniting for Peace just after the UNSC dealt it a serious blow while being silent for over a year when it needed backing. And talk about it being “declared dead on arrival” — by whom? Why?! Largely because PI and company did virtually nothing to advance using it to get comprehensive sanctions on imperial Israel or a peace force.

Gandikota also claimed: “The Uniting for Peace resolution is a procedural mechanism triggered in the immediate aftermath of a veto in the Security Council. This is a matter of UN procedure, not political will. Since there has not yet been a veto in the UNSC since Petro's announcement at The Hague Group, the resolution has not been (cannot be) legally be introduced as yet. This seems to be the source of misunderstanding in the article you referenced.”

This is either incredibly ignorant or deceitful on multiple counts.

Of course, there were multiple US vetoes on Gaza since Sept. 2023. In none of those situations did PI push for a Uniting for Peace resolution with things like comprehensive sanctions. Even now, The Hague Group in their most recent statement is calling for very limited sanctions.

And there were times when the US government prevented a critical vote at the UNSC. The most critical of these was when the last ICJ Order in South Africa’s Genocide Convention case, which came on May 24, 2024, demanding imperial Israel stop its invasion of Rafah. That would have been an excellent time to call for a Uniting for Peace resolution, and demand Algeria force a vote on the ICJ orders at the UNSC, but PI didn’t do any of that. See my piece: “How Algeria Undermined the ICJ Orders and Put Hamas in an Oslo-like Process.”

In addition, John Quigley, author of The Case for Palestine: An International Law Perspective and leading international lawyer at Ohio State University notes, contrary to Gandikota’s claims: “The UN General Assembly’s Uniting for Peace Resolution 377 (1950) requires the General Assembly to make recommendations to the UN membership if the Security Council fails to deal with a threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression because of ‘lack of unanimity of the permanent members.’ The General Assembly is to consider the matter ‘immediately with a view to making appropriate recommendations to the Members for collective measures in the case of a breach of the peace or act of aggression, including use of force when necessary.’ The casting of a veto would trigger this obligation on the part of the General Assembly, but Resolution 377 does not specify that a veto is the only situation reflecting ‘lack of unanimity of the permanent members.’ The Security Council would ‘lack unanimity’ if a veto were cast, but it would also lack unanimity if it is clear that a permanent member would use its veto to block action and that, as a result, no draft resolution is tabled to be voted upon.”

Similarly, UN whistleblower Craig Mokhiber notes: “First, the 10th Emergency Special Session (ESS) is an exception. The 10th ESS of the UN General Assembly was convened under the Uniting for Peace resolution in 1997, following a veto in the Security Council, at the request of Qatar (on behalf of the Arab group). Given the ongoing nature of the crisis, member states decided not to close the 10th ESS, so that it can be resumed at any time without the usual procedural requirements (i.e., 7 members of the UNSC or a majority of the UNGA, etc.). It has never been closed. As such, it has been repeatedly reconvened since then by a simple request of a member state to the President of the UNGA.

“Where the UNSC is acting, the UNGA will defer to it. Where it is unable to act, the ESS will be resumed, as it was during the current genocide. It has in fact been resumed several times during the current genocide, and it could have been resumed to take up the Colombian proposal at any time. Unfortunately it wasn’t.”

Craig Mokhiber notes that the Trump phony “Board of Peace” resolution does complicate matters, which is why in my recent piece — see below — I urge South Africa to apply for more emergency orders from the ICJ. They got three such orders in 2024. Nothing but political will is stopping them from applying for more. See additional recent calls for using Uniting for Peace.

There are doubtlessly lots of good people at the meetings in Amsterdam who have worked tirelessly for a free Palestine. They need to be very wary of the “leadership” of PI.

What’s needed is a serious strategy. I outlined one in the article below which combines the force of the global solidarity movement, the capacities of the South African legal team, Colombia now being on the UNSC and the upcoming flotilla.

The article below, recently published in the South African Mail & Guardian, also notes how Uniting for Peace can help overcome an incredibly disturbing reality: South Africa — co-chair of “The Hague Group” — is currently the only provider of coal to Israel.