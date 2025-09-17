I went to the beach for a couple of days last week, I’d planned this a month ago, hoping to reduce stress, help along my health situation. Bit of a breather.

I expected to be reminded of the blue Gaza beach. But that’s one color I saw little of, it was quite cloudy. As it was, the colors reminded me of Gaza more than I’d bargained for. The annihilation of grays and browns.

Most everything was a metaphor for Gaza.

Even the puffs in the waves…

The most color I ever got was on the last day. I got up to see the sun rise and it was as though I was seeing the fires of Gaza to the East with wind scorching down.

I finally saw real blue, but not on the Carolina coast. It was in a video from the Global Sumud Flotilla from Philip Tottenham, with dolphins seemingly joining the boats in their mission.

