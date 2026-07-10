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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
21h

While in Israel he denounced the American left as being immoral for not recognizing the terror of the Oct 7 attack. No reference to the 78 year horror of the taking of Palestine from the natives. I don't think anyone who hopes to be successful as a DP presidential candidate can declare support for Israel. This is not to say the DP would not try to push Rahm, beloved associate of the Clintons.

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M Miller's avatar
M Miller
13h

Emanuel can no more disassociate himself from his zionist past than a leopard change his spots.

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